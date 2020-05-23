Two women have drinks on the patio at an Earls restaurant, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. British Columbia began phase two of the reopening of its economy Tuesday, allowing certain businesses that were ordered closed due to COVID-19 to open their doors to customers if new health and safety regulations are followed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Ten British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Saturday (May 23).

A further two people have died from the virus, which has no cure or vaccine, bringing the total to 157 fatalities. Both were living in long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region.

As of Saturday, there were 303 active confirmed cases in the province. Thirty-nine people are in hospital, with eight in critical care.

The new cases include two recent outbreaks, both in the Fraser Valley, at the Mission Institution prison in Agassiz and the Nature’s Touch fruit processing plant in Abbotsford.

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

Meanwhile, 2,057 people have fully recovered, or 82 per cent of all test-positive cases.

As B.C. concludes its first week of loosening social contact restrictions, as part of Phase Two in its restart plan, Henry said the new outbreaks emphasize the need for British Columbians to think carefully and cautiously of their actions during this “transition” phase.

On Friday, the provincial health order banning events with more than 50 guests was amended to include the same cap on vehicles at outdoor drive-in events.

“I know that was a challenge for some people,” Henry said. “But really, this is the time where we need to be careful and even though 50 cars seems like a small amount and is a less risky environment, we know that if we get people together there will be several people in a vehicle; the chances of more contact, meaning the spread of this virus is real right now.”

Henry, who voiced joy at the fact she herself was able to visit a hair salon this week, said she was excited to see people socializing safely on restaurant patios during a walk in her neighbourhood.

“I think things are going mostly really well, it’s been a bit of a transition,” she said. “It’s a bit of an adjustment but I think we’re doing it in a slow and measured way and I’m very grateful for people taking that approach.

“This is what is going to keep us doing OK through these next few weeks.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

Just Posted

Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown caught on camera

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Evacuation Alert issued for properties in Cache Creek

Low-lying properties adjacent to Bonaparte River, and east of Collins Road, affected

Cache Creek council plans live stream budget meeting for May 21

News from Cache Creek council’s May 11 meeting

Ashcroft Terminal forms working group to discuss river access

News from Ashcroft council’s regular meeting

Local News Briefs: Clinton’s Heritage Week events cancelled, so celebrate online

Plus Health Care thrift store hopes to reopen soon, extras needed near Lytton, and more

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey

About 43 per cent of businesses say they think they will need government incentives to continue operating

VIDEO: Boat crosses lake in Okanagan with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

Most Read