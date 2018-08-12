UPDATED: 84 active wildfires and 9 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 12

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders within the Cariboo Fire Centre

There are 84 active wildfires and nine wildfires-of-note in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Sunday, Aug. 12.

Six fires were called out yesterday, four of which were in the 100 Mile Fire Zone.

Four new fires have been discovered since yesterday. BC Wildfire Service said in a release that all four were “spot fires.”

Three were found in the 100 Mile House area and one in the Williams Lake region.

Wildfires-of-Note:

The Horsefly Lake Fire, located north of Horsefly Lake and west of Haggens Point Road, is estimated at 850 hectares and is now 90 per cent contained. Thirty-two firefighters, three helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment continue working towards securing the south west flank and continue holding the northern flank.

The Shag Creek fire, located west of Shag Creek and north of the Itcha mountains, is estimated at 7,000 hectares. BC Wildfire Service pulled crews off of this fire because of current and expected fire behaviour and will continue monitoring this fire.

An evacuation order remains in affect for properties in the Shag Creek area.

Evacuation order issued for 93 properties between the north western boundary of the CRD to the southern edge of Tsacha Lake. This includes the 17 properties in the Aug. 7 Shag Creek evacuation alert. Evacuation route and ESS details: https://t.co/8tB3ojTZbg pic.twitter.com/jNNFiTmWd3 — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 8, 2018

The Wild Goose Lake fire is now west of Meadow Lake and west of the community of Clinton. Estimated at 6,600 hectares, it is 30 per cent contained and received a small amount of rain last night. Forty-one firefighters, one helicopter and four pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Ground crews are working to establish hose lines and are assessing and falling danger trees.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District and Cariboo Regional District have issued an evacuation alert and order for properties surrounding the Wild Goose Lake area.

The Blackwater River fire, east of Blackwater River in the Nazko area, is estimated at 3,755 hectares. Seven personnel, one helicopter and six pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Ground crews have already constructed 90 per cent of the guard on the northern flank. They will be performing burn operations this morning to remove unburned fuels.

The CRD has expanded its evacuation order to include 901 properties in the north western Cariboo Fire Centre boundary to west of Nazko.

Evacuation order expanded for 901 properties in the NW CRD Boundary to W of Nazko, including the Kluskus, Batnuni and Titetown areas. Register for ESS in Prince George. Read more for evac options: https://t.co/UBk0IDTB92 pic.twitter.com/2SF3XgKmhZ — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 11, 2018

The Narcosli Creek fire, located north of Tzenzaicut Lake and west of the Frazer River, is estimated at 3,100 hectares. Heavy equipment performed night operations and 104 firefighters, five helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment are on site today. Fire behaviour has increased today because of clear skies. The fire is reportedly growing in a southeastern direction. Crews will be focusing on containing the south and east flanks.

The CRD has issued an evacuation alert and order for properties in the West Quesnel area.

Expanded evacuation alert issued for Narcosli Creek area. Please note, no properties east of the Fraser River are on evacuation alert. Details: https://t.co/HJzcI0O5uj pic.twitter.com/lFDKEG85hz — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 12, 2018

The Lang Lake fire, east of the north end of Lang Lake, is estimated at 440 hectares and received rain yesterday. Heavy equipment has successfully established a guard. Four pieces of heavy equipment remain on site today.

Properties in the Lang Lake and Murphy areas remain under an evacuation alert and order.

Evac order for 66 properties in the Lang Lake/Murphy Lake area. Part of the Hawkins Lake/Eagle Creek evac alert, issued today at 12:30 p.m., is now in the order. Register for ESS at Peter Skeene Ogden. Details: https://t.co/oJjqJiDudP pic.twitter.com/rqr0UYxVhp — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 11, 2018

The Houseman Road fire, located south west of Buffalo Lake and 13 km east of 100 Mile House, is estimated at 19.5 hectares and is now 100 per cent contained. Thirty-one personnel are on site and the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department is now assisting with this fire. This fire is considered being held and ground crews are mopping up hot spots within the perimeter.

The CRD has downgraded the evacuation order for properties in the Houseman Road area to an evacuation alert.

Evacuation order downgraded to ALERT for the Houseman Road area. Residents are allowed to return to the area. Please stay out of active wildfire areas. Details: https://t.co/jZ2XcyTluI pic.twitter.com/TiNdV9wywG — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 12, 2018

The Mayfield Lake fire, located northwest of Mayfield Lake, is estimated at 237 hectares and is 20 per cent contained. Fifty-nine firefighters, two helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment are onsite. Yesterday’s burn-out was successful and fire activity has decreased because of the yesterday’s rain. Crews are widening the guard and working toward containing it in its entirety.

Properties in the Mayfield Lake area remain under an evacuation alert by the CRD.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for 181 properties for an area from Mayfield Lake north to Buckley Drive and west to the Fraser River, including Springhouse, due to a #wildfire southwest of Springhouse (C22371). Details: https://t.co/zS0m7W9Hq3 pic.twitter.com/9MZZbCGjPv — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 10, 2018

The Twin Creek fire, located south east of 70 Mile House, is estimated at 524 hectares in size and received rain yesterday. Forty-seven firefighters, one helicopter and five pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Crews are working towards establishing hose lines around the perimeter of the fire.

BC Wildfire Service included a summary of other active fires, by zone, in its update.

Quesnel Fire Zone

There are 19 wildfires burning in this zone, with one being discovered yesterday.

1. The fire in North Baezaeko, east of Kluskoil Lake Park is estimated at 300 hectares.

2. The Yuzkli Lake fire is south of Big Valley Creek and estimated at 40 hectares. There are no communities or structures are threatened at this time.

3. The fire west of Mustang Lakes is estimated at 100 hectares. This fire is in steep terrain that is inaccessible to ground crews.

Williams Lake Zone

There are 12 active fires. One new spot fire was discovered yesterday.

Nine of these 12 fires are in the ‘under control’ status, including the 15 hectare Tom Hutch Creek fire, the 9.5 hectare Stum Lake fire and the 199 hectares Sheep Range Park fire.

The other three fires include a 2.1 hectare fire near Coldspring Creek, a spot fire near Empire Valley Road and the Mayfield Lake fire.

Horsefly zone

There are 21 active fires. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence.

1. The Quartz Mountain fire is estimated at 700 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

2. The Boulderly Creek fire, located on the east arm of Quesnel Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

3. The fire east of Warttig Lake is estimated at 50 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

4. The Tisdal Lake fire is estimated at six hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

5. C31631 The wildfire East of Mitchell Lake is estimated at 5.5 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

100 Mile zone

There are 29 active fires. Three new spot fires were discovered yesterday. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence.

1. The Young Lake fire is estimated at 135 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

2. The fire southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

3. The fire north of Lang Lake is estimated at 345 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

4. The fire south of Howard Lake is estimated at 15 hectares. There are eight firefighters, with a water tender and heavy equipment en route.

5. The fire three kilometres east of McNeil Lake is estimated at 15 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

6. The fire 16 kilometres north of Canim Lake is estimated at 117 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

Chilcotin zone

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has three active wildfires. All of which are considered to be in Under Control status.

Fire Danger

The fire danger rating is currently “high” throughout most the fire centre with pockets of ‘extreme’ and ‘moderate’.

There were heavy downpours in the south east portion of the Cariboo Fire Centre yesterday, which helped decrease fire activity on those areas. BC Wildfire Service said it is expecting warm and sunny weather to return for the remainder of the week though.

