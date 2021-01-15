Interior Health update. File photo.

86 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

The new deaths are from Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon

Health officials have identified 86 additional cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health (IH) region, as well as two new deaths.

The deaths are connected to the outbreak at Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon. This brings the total number of deaths in the region to 46.

The total number of cases in IH is now at 5,056, with nine people in intensive care and 34 in the hospital.

“Sadly, Interior Health is finishing the week by reporting that another two people have died due to COVID-19,” IH CEO and president Susan Brown said.

As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the southern Interior, we must redouble our efforts to prevent ongoing spread in the community.”

Brown added that it is important to follow public health guidance: keep to your household bubble, stay home when you are sick, practicing physical distancing, wearing masks and washing hands often.

IH also reported that there are 13 new cases connected to the community cluster at Big White, for a total of 175 cases.

Provincial health officers reported 509 new cases throughout B.C. on Friday, Jan. 15. Officials said there is a small decline in the number of people in the hospital with the virus.

Hospitalized patients went from 362 down to 349 on Friday, and those in critical care went from 74 to 68.

IH also provided an update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has six staff cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has four cases: three residents and one staff.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 28 cases: 21 residents and seven staff, with one death linked to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 25 cases: 12 residents and 13 staff, with one death linked to this outbreak.
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 24 residents and 16 staff.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 58 cases: 44 residents and 14 staff, with seven deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 78 cases: 55 residents and 23 staff, with 17 deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

