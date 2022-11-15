FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

9 firearms, 8 garbage bags of magic mushrooms seized on rural property in Greenwood

Three people were arrested as charges considered by BC Prosecution Service

Three people are facing possible charges after an investigation near Grand Forks led investigators to a rural property in Greenwood where multiple firearms, magic mushrooms and cannabis was found.

Specialized officers from the South East District and national weapons enforcement team assisted Midway RCMP and other nearby detachments at a home on Lind Creek Road on Monday (Nov. 14), police said in a statement the next day.

Nine firearms were seized, including a prohibited firearm, as as well as eight garbage bags filled with psilocybin mushrooms and two plastic containers of alleged illicit cannabis.

A 64-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman of Greenwood were arrested and have since been released following a bail hearing on multiple conditions, including not to possess any firearms or ammunition.

Because no charges have been officially laid by the BC Prosecution Service, the identities of the trio have not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
‘My child is suffering’: BC parents furious at shortage of pain relievers
Next story
VIDEO: Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2.5-year ban

Just Posted

A story about the aftermath of the June 30, 2021 Lytton fire by <em>Journal</em> editor Barbara Roden has been named the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards’ Best Feature story (circulation up to 3,999) of 2021. Four other <em>Journal</em> storie received top three honours for 2020 and 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Journal article takes top honour at Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen Alberta transport truck carrying 49,500 litres of diesel recovered by Clearwater RCMP

(from l) Ashcroft and District Lions Club members Sue Peters, Gordon Daly, Darlene Daly, and Vivian Edwards (with Hamper Committee chair Esther Lang, second from r) help out with the 2020 Christmas hampers. This year’s hampers will be distributed on Dec. 17. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Christmas hamper program getting underway for another year

Butterfly mural at the Ashcroft HUB, October 2021. Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB
Mural project aims to help people heal through creating art