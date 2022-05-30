Telus and Koodo customers have been alerted to a 911 disruption Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022. (File photo)

Telus and Koodo customers have been alerted to a 911 disruption Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022. (File photo)

UPDATED: 911 service disruption for Telus and Koodo customers resolved

Disruption appears to be province-wide

Regional districts across British Columbia sent out alerts on the afternoon of Monday, May 30, saying that there was a disruption to 911 service for Telus and Koodo cell phone customers.

Kaila Butler, a spokesperson for E-Comm 911, which runs 911 services for 25 regional districts in B.C., said as of 4:50 p.m. the Telus outage had been resolved by Telus technicians.

The alerts directed people to use alternate cell providers or a landline if they can’t get through to 911 on their cell phones, though now that the problem has been resolved, people are “encouraged to dial 911 so we can get them the help they need as quickly as possible,” Butler said.

Butler confirmed that they became aware of an issue at about 2:20 p.m. and issued an alert about a problem with the Telus network.

Some customers were connecting, but unable to be heard, others couldn’t hear operators and some were getting failed message notifications, Butler said.

For those who were able to connect, E-Comm was able to get their contact information and call them back, Butler said.

More as it becomes available.

News

Previous story
B.C. saw more deaths than expected over 18 months, but research can’t pinpoint why
Next story
‘All we had was our children’: A Ukrainian family’s harrowing escape from the war to Nelson

Just Posted

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)
Environment Canada warns of dense fog at Coquihalla Summit this morning

100 Mile’s Dell and Debbie Rempel and Aleta and Faron Bryan borrowed outfits from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s drama class to attend Clinton’s 155th annual May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton’s annual 155th May Ball draws ‘full house’

(from l) Desert Daze Festival volunteers Ilanna Fortin, Wanda Dickenson, and Arnie Oram were part of a painting party working on the beer garden area of the Improvement District building in October 2021. (Photo credit: Desert Daze Festival)
Desert Daze volunteers hard at work organzing this year’s festival

A dumped load of commercial garbage within the TNRD containing an excessive amount of corrugated cardboard, which can easily be recycled at any TNRD Eco-Depot. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD implements new bylaw making recycling cardboard mandatory