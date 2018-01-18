A busy month for police in Chase

From stolen vehicles to a hit and run, RCMP had their hands full in January

Police in Chase were kept busy for the first part of the month with several incidents.

On Jan. 10 a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a vehicle while crossing Shuswap Avenue and Chase Street.

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene and police believe the driver was unaware the pedestrian had been hit.

According to police, the truck allegedly ran a stop sign and drove over the pedestrian’s foot. The pedestrian was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. Police are looking to speak with the driver of a maroon Toyota four-door sedan.

RCMP are also looking for the suspects responsible for stealing a green 1993 Ford F-150 which was left locked in a driveway on Aspen Drive, sometime between Dec. 23-24.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Jan. 5, on Scotch Creek Forest Service Road, after receiving a report of an abandoned vehicle at that location

Then on Jan. 15 police responded to a mischief call on Shepherd Road where it’s alleged several individuals broke into a fenced compound where school buses are kept. Graffiti was written on the outside and inside of a school bus.

Anyone with any information regarding these investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested
Next story
Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Just Posted

‘Quite a few tears’ as quilts distributed to those affected by last summer’s fire

Local quilters leapt into action to provide quilts for Ashcroft Reserve and Boston Flats residents.

South Cariboo Kinsmen donate to local fire departments

Ashcroft and Cache Creek fire departments each receive $1,100 from Kinsmen annual Turkey Bingo.

NDIT ‘State of the North’ report highlights importance of small businesses

Median wages in Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet lower than elsewhere, but housing relatively affordable.

Family Literacy Week is coming: What’s on Your Plate?

A variety of activities will be taking place in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Spences Bridge.

Local News Briefs: Cars on Ice returns to Barnes Lake

Plus the CRA scam has resurfaced, games night returns to UniTea, Holiday Train success, and more.

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Students on the Kelowna campus were unaware of resources and worried about lack of communication

A busy month for police in Chase

From stolen vehicles to a hit and run, RCMP had their hands full in January

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Sacred Ground ancient burial story goes to Philadelphia

VIDEO: Smithers cultural resource company filmed their work of BC Hydro discovery near Hagwilget.

Most Read