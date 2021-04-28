A market, music, mandalas, dinner, dancing and more coming up

There’s something for almost everyone coming to our region in the next few weeks

An artist’s rendering shows the new patient care tower at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, which is set to open in summer 2022. (Photo credit: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation)

Cache Creek alert system

The Village of Cache Creek has joined the Voyent Alert! emergency alert system. Anyone who registers for the free service will receive critical information from the Village of Cache Creek, so you can make the best decisions possible for you and your family in order to stay safe and informed during an emergency or critical event.

The Village of Ashcroft and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District have also joined the system, which is easy to use, anonymous, and allows you to receive information in a variety of ways, including phone and email. Go to https://voyent-alert.com/ca/ to register or learn more.

Ashcroft Legion dinner (1)

On Friday, April 30 the Ashcroft Legion on Brink Street is holding a backyard patio barbecue. Come down between 4 and 8 p.m. for a burger, salad, and dessert, plus a bottle of domestic beer, all for $14 per person (add a cooler or cider instead of beer for an extra 50 cents). No reservation is necessary. COVID-19 restrictions for patio dining apply.

Ashcroft Legion dinner (2)

On Friday, May 7 the Ashcroft Legion will be serving up a take-out dinner consisting of beef dip, baked potato, caesar salad, and dessert for $13 per person. Dinners must be booked by Wednesday, May 5 at the latest by calling (250) 457-9133, and can be picked up around 6 p.m. on May 7 (you will be informed about pick-up times when you book).

Clinton market

Hunnies’ Clinton Market will be continuing every Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It features a range of vendors selling homemade food, crafts, and secondhand items, as well as a food concession.

Due to unpredictable spring weather, there will be free spaces for vendors at the market on Sunday, May 2. To arrange a spot, call (250) 457-1020.

Dance lessons

Krush Dance Company is now taking registrations for a six-week spring dance session for all ages of dancers. The session will feature a different genre of dancing each week.

For more information, call (403) 391-1148, email krushdance@hotmail.com, or visit www.krushdance.com.

Ashcroft watering restrictions

A reminder that Stage One watering restrictions begin in Ashcroft on May 1 and run until Sept. 30. Even house numbers water on even days, and odd house numbers water on odd days. Residences with in-ground sprinklers can water from midnight to 6 a.m.; residences that use hoses and sprinklers can water from 6 to 9 a.m. and 8 to 11 p.m.

Hand watering (by hose or watering can) is allowed at any time. However, please note that in the event of a power outage the village automatically moves to Stage Four restrictions, meaning that water use for anything except essential and emergency situations is restricted.

To learn more about the different stages of water restrictions and what is/is not allowed in each, go to https://bit.ly/3tR860y.

Live music at Unitea

Unitea Café in Ashcroft will be holding Saturday afternoon background music sessions on May 1 (Tracy Lynn), May 15 (The Dire Heart), and May 22 (Roxanne Hall). The sessions take place outdoors, beside Unitea, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on each day. There will be an outdoor bar and washrooms available, and appetizers by Slim Jim’s Restaurant.

For more information, text (250) 457-1145 or email uniteainashcroft@gmail.com.

Clinton Parks and Recreation master plan

The Village of Clinton is beginning work on a master plan that will guide planning and decision-making related to parks and recreation over the next 10 years, and residents are being invited to complete a community survey and take part in a virtual workshop.

The Parks and Recreation master plan will identify and address needs in the community for new and improved parks, trails, and recreation facilities. Involving residents will help the plan reflect the community’s vision, as well as meet local interests and needs.

The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/2QziqvL; paper copies are also being sent to all residents by mail. Please do either the paper or the online survey, not both. Surveys must be completed (and paper copies returned to the village office) by May 15.

A virtual workshop will take place on May 4 (5 to 6 p.m.) and May 5 (2 to 3 p.m.). Both workshops will be the same. Anyone wanting to attend either workshop should email cdc@village.clinton.bc.ca to confirm their interest; a Zoom link will be sent to you the day before the workshop of your choice.

Mandala workshop

Looking for something different to do on Mother’s Day weekend? The Vancouver Foundation is sponsoring a free online mandala workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. The Zoom workshop is limited to 20 people in the Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Lytton, and Lillooet areas.

Participants will find out more about mandalas and how they can assist in calming and healing. You can also create your own mandala, using a few coloured pencils and templates that you can find around the house, such as stencils, lids, plates, or a compass.

Register by May 6 by emailing Kathleen Kinasewich at kakinasewich@gmail.com or calling (250) 458-2489. Once registered, you will find out where to pick up a free supply package in your area; a Zoom link will be sent to you 24 hours before the workshop. Participants will need video and audio and a good Internet connection.

Together We Rise

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation has launched its “Together We Rise” campaign, which aims to raise $35 million for medical equipment and special projects at the current hospital and the new patient care tower, which is currently under construction and set to open in summer 2022. The tower will contain a new surgical floor, more patient rooms, and more facilities for mental health, pediatric, and respiratory units, and will serve the entire region.

RIH Foundation president Heidi Coleman says that $15.7 million has already been raised for the campaign, which launched officially on April 21 and runs through 2023. To view the launch video, and find out how to donate, go to https://www.rihfoundation.ca/.



