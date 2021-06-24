A pancake breakfast, soccer camp, hiking Bingo, and more

With COVID restrictions easing, there are lots of activities for all ages coming to the area

The popular Soccer Quest skills camp is coming back to Ashcroft in July, for players of all skill levels aged six to 12. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

TNRD evacuation status dashboard

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has launched a new dashboard, which shows all evacuation alerts and evacuation orders that are active in the region.

The interactive map shows the location of any evacuation alerts or orders, as well as current wildfires and floods in the region. You can also enter an address to find out the current evacuation status of your community or area.

To view the dashboard, go to https://bit.ly/3dcIk0L.

Loon Lake pancake breakfast and market

It’s on! Come rain or shine, the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society (LLCRAS) will be holding its annual Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 at the Loon Lake Community Hall.

The cost is a flat rate of $10 per plate, and includes pancakes, ham, sausages, eggs, juice, and coffee. It’s the first post-COVID fundraising event for the LLCRAS, so spread the word and come on by to help support the society with its activities. While you’re there, check out the new community trail, and stop by the Hook, Wine and Sinker shack, which features handmade works by local artists, new logo jackets, T-shirts, and many more items.

Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in the kitchen, and all other COVID protocols will be in place for the event.

On Sunday, July 4 there will be a community outdoor flea market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Loon Lake community hall. Come along to buy, sell, swap, or trade items. LLCRAS members get a free tailgate spot and/or pay $5 per table; the cost for non-members is $10 for a tailgate spot and/or $10 per table. To book a spot email loonlakecommunity@gmail.com or call Maureen (Moe) Morris at (250) 459-7767.

Non-restricted firearms course

Back by popular demand! Ken Brown is holding another non-restricted firearms course in Ashcroft on July 3 and 4. There are a few spots left for the two-day course, but they fill up fast, so anyone who wants to register should contact Ken at (250) 453-9415 as soon as possible to reserve a spot.

Go take a hike

Get moving this summer, and you’ll have an opportunity to win a prize just for going outdoors and exploring our wonderful area!

The Ashcroft HUB is sponsoring “Take a Hike to the Wildside”, and all you have to do is pick up a Bingo card from the HUB, then take a hike. Get a stamp at the Ashcroft Museum for every square you complete; each line filled equals a draw entry, and a chance to win a prize in three separate draws on July 1, Aug. 2, and Sept. 1. Let the movement begin!

Soccer Quest summer camp

Are you ready to play like a pro? The popular Soccer Quest camp returns to the Ashcroft HUB for a camp from July 12 to 16. The camp is for anyone aged six to 12, no matter what their skill level.

Participants will receive instruction from licensed, professional coaches and receive a free quality soccer ball, a camp T-shirt, and camp photos. Limited spots are available; for more information go to www.soccerquest.ca, or call (250) 554-4625.

DodgeBow and summer camps at the HUB

DodgeBow classes for all ages are continuing every Thursday afternoon and evening at the Ashcroft HUB. You can come on your own, or get a team together and try your hand at this unique sport. All equipment is supplied.

It’s also not too late to sign up for one or more of the nine kids’ summer camps taking place in July and August. The camps offer everything from music and movie-making to dance and dinosaurs, as well opportunities to create and sell your own product and take part in the popular Crazy Café.

For more information, email ashcrofthubcoordinator@gmail.com or call (250) 453-9177.

Terry Fox Run T-shirts

It’s not too soon to start thinking about this year’s Terry Fox Run, and you can start your preparations by pre-ordering a run T-shirt. Adult shirts are $20 each, and youth shirts are $15.

To order, call Hilda Jones at (250) 457-7375 before June 29.

Invasive plant assistance

The Village of Clinton has once again partnered with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to bring back the Invasive Plant program. Residents who have any questions or concerns, or who think they have invasive plants in their yard, can email invasiveplants@village.clinton.bc.ca or call the village office at (250) 459-2261.

An invasive plants specialist will come to your home and identify invasive plants, provide tips on how to deal with them, and even help out by getting rid of any plants that shouldn’t be there.



