Knowing what kind of weeds you’re dealing with, and treating them appropriately to start with, can save a lot of grief and work down the road. (Photo credit: Stock image)

A stitch in time saves nine(ty-nine) when it comes to weed control

Garden talk with Dr. Catherine Tarasoff

  • Apr. 29, 2020 10:00 a.m.

Dr. Catherine Tarasoff

“This is the year I’ll stay on top of my weeds.”

While many home gardeners say this every spring, this year actually is different: most of us are home all day, every day. Now that you might finally have time to take on the battle, start by getting to know your enemies. Every hour you dedicate towards understanding the biology of weeds will save you countless hours of pulling out, hoeing under, and cursing at those vigorous garden invaders.

Annual weeds survive just one year. If you can prevent seed production, you’ll have much less work the following year. However, the battle is not quite as simple as “zero seeds one year = zero weeds the next”, as some seeds can wait in soil for several years before germinating. Still, each year that you prevent seed production is progress.

Biennial weeds live two years. They produce a rosette (a circular-shaped, usually low-growing cluster of leaves) in year one and flower in year two. If you are able to remove the rosette either in the first year or before it flowers the second year, the plant won’t be able to successfully produce seeds.

Perennial weeds live three or more years and can produce seeds each and every one of those years. The sooner you can remove a perennial weed, the happier you, and your garden, will be.

Many weeds can reproduce both sexually (through seed production) and asexually (through the production of identical “baby plants” via fragmentation, runners, bulbs, etc.). Knowing how your weeds reproduce is an important step towards controlling them.

A gardener has three main weed control options: manual (pulling, digging, mowing); chemical (herbicides); and cultural (any practices that help your desired plants outcompete your weeds). Effective use of these tools requires that you understand the biology of the weed(s) you’re trying to remove.

Blueweed — a biennial weed with many flower buds at the base of the stem — is a perfect cautionary example. If a gardener mows blueweed once the weed has sent out a flowering stem in its second year of life, the buds that remain at the weed’s unmown base will be triggered to grow. All of a sudden, you’ll have multiple flowering stems instead of just one, and each one will produce seed. For this tap-rooted plant, manual pulling as early as possible is the best option.

Canada thistle — a perennial that mostly reproduces via asexual “running roots” (rhizomes) — uses a different trick to outsmart gardeners. When Canada thistle is mowed, the underground rhizomes are triggered to form new plants.

If you want to make a big problem even bigger, just till the infested area: broken rhizome fragments will also form new plants. In Canada thistle’s case, a gardener’s best option is chemical control combined with cultural weed control.

Good luck, and happy gardening!

Dr. Catherine Tarasoff is a professional agrologist and senior plant scientist with Agrowest Consulting. Look for her home gardening and yard advice monthly, brought to you by the Thompson Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee (on Facebook @TNIPMC).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A salute to health care workers
Next story
100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Just Posted

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A painting of Ashcroft’s Chinatown is right where it needs to be

The new work depicts, and is hung on the wall of, the historic Wing Wo Lung building

Longtime Cache Creek mayor receives BC Community Achievement Award

John Ranta one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, gievn to recognize dedication to community

Day-to-day operations top priority for the Village of Clinton

Village is finalizing 2020 budget and waiting to see the impact of the Chasm mill closure

CN Police stress rail safety now that warmer weather is here

Be aware around rail lines and stay away from tunnels, bridges, and railway yards

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

Most Read