Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

An Abbotsford man has been charged after he allegedly held a Taser in each hand and charged at a police officer.

Const. Jody Thomas said the incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when police were called by a person who said the son of a neighbour was being violent towards his parents.

Thomas said an officer arrived at the residence in the Eagle Mountain area, and a man “charged out the door” holding a Taser in each hand.

Thomas didn’t know the details, but the officer was able to arrest the man, who was then discovered to be carrying a third Taser in his back waistline.

RELATED: B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

RELATED: Traffic stop turns up two swords, Taser, drugs and cash

The officer was not harmed, Thomas said.

Avraj Grewal, 21, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing an unauthorized non-firearm, and assault.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear, and is next set to appear in court on May 16.

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman
Next story
As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

Just Posted

Thompson steelhead trapped at bottom of Bonaparte River fishway

Debris- and mud-filled fishway another blow to steelhead stocks

Navigating Health and Wellness fair coming to Cache Creek

Residents can meet with nearly three dozen health-care providers and agencies and learn more

Free waste disposal days coming to the TNRD

A Hazardous Household Waste round-up is also scheduled for Ashcroft

New bench and time capsule dedicated at Harmony Bell

Project unites community members, highlights shared history

Ashcroft’s Laura Hedges comes from family of artists

Artist urges budding painters to overcome their fears and discover the joy of painting

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Most Read