Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

(Abbotsford Police Department photo)

An 18-year-old Abbotsford man has been charged after allegedly failing to comply with police and then spitting in the face of the two arresting officers after a traffic violation.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the incident took place Monday (March 20) at about 11:15 p.m.

He said officers doing routine patrols along South Fraser Way at Clearbrook Road saw a black Honda CRV travelling 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Walker said, over the next couple of minutes, the officers saw the vehicle fail to stop at a controlled intersection, fail to signal, tailgate another car and pass another vehicle over a double solid line. The vehicle reached a speed of 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, he said.

Walker said, after the driver was stopped by police, he failed to identify himself and show his driver’s licence.

“After several further attempts to have this driver comply voluntarily, the driver continued to refuse and spat in the face of the two arresting officers,” he said.

Sukhmann Sidhu has been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstruction. He also received a ticket for excessive speed and several other Motor Vehicle Act offences – totalling $816 in fines – and his parents’ vehicle was impounded for seven days.

