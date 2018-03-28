Garth Wale is a rehabilitation assistant at Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops and a member of the Gitxsan First Nation. Photo: Interior Health.

Aboriginal Interior Health employee brings his heritage to work

Garth Wale says his Indigenous background helps him at work at Ponderosa Lodge.

  • Mar. 28, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Rehabilitation assistant Garth Wale identifies as a husband, a dad, a brother, a 31-year employee of Interior Health, and a proud member of the Gitxsan First Nation.

He is also a valued team member at Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops, where his calm, kind demeanour makes him a favourite with residents. At least seven times in the space of 10 minutes, a confused resident interrupts him, and each time his response is as genuine as the first one.

“I love working here,” he says.

Wale worked in purchasing at Overlander Residential Care for many years, then moved to logistics at Royal Inland Hospital. Nine years ago he decided he wanted to try something different, so he took the rehabilitation assistant course. He completed his internship at RIH, but when a job came up at Ponderosa, it proved to be the perfect fit.

“I like elderly people, and I enjoy getting to know them and meeting their families.”

The job also appeals to his interest in physical activity. His whole family is sports-minded, playing all different sports. Wale’s passions were hockey and volleyball, which he played well into adulthood, although he has traded in the skates and court shoes to spend more time with his two young sons.

Wale was born in Hazelton, and although his family eventually moved to Kamloops, they returned north every summer to spend time with relatives and take part in traditional pastimes, including a lot of salmon fishing.

Over the years, he has seen more Aboriginal staff start to populate the IH workforce, and is hopeful it will continue.

“I think it’s great to see the recognition of Aboriginal culture as a positive component for health- care,” says Wale. “It’s important for First Nations and Métis people to realize they can succeed in these careers. If they see more Aboriginal people working at health-care sites, they may be inclined to try it.”

One of his four brothers is a nurse practitioner who works with the Iskut community in the Stikine country of northwestern B.C. Wale’s own background is diverse, with his dad coming from the Gitxsan First Nation and his mom an Irish-Canadian.

“Growing up in that environment, you appreciate ethnicity and diversity, which also makes a workplace better,” he says.

Wale sees firsthand the difference his Indigenous heritage can have on making a First Nations elder feel more comfortable when he or she first arrives at Ponderosa. He also appreciates being able to call on Aboriginal patient navigator Cassie Michell in situations where families need a little extra support.

He believes that expanding the Aboriginal workforce in Interior Health will bring only positive benefits to both patients and staff, as cultural sensitivity becomes something that is second nature to everyone in all levels of jobs.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games
Next story
Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

The man is believed to be from Victoria and police are now involved

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read