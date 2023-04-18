Above normal snow pack and cool temperatures continue in Lower Thompson region

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a “Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin” on April 12, and it shows that the snow pack in the Lower Thompson region — which includes Lytton, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Merritt — is still high, at 131 per cent of normal as of April 1 (up slightly from 130 per cent on March 1).

Lower Thompson had the second highest snow pack levels in the province as of April 1, behind only Chilcotin, which is at 241 per cent of normal. The average of all snow levels across the province was 88 per cent of normal.

The Fraser River at Hope snow index is at 100 per cent (101 per cent on March 1). The overall snow basin index for the entire Fraser River basin (e.g., upstream of the Lower Mainland) on April 1 was 87 per cent, down from 94 per cent on March 1.

Above normal snow indicates a higher risk for snowmelt-related spring flooding for the Upper Fraser West, Chilcotin, Okanagan, Lower Thompson, and Boundary basins. Basins with near normal or slightly below normal snow pack are still at risk for spring flooding if adverse weather occurs.

Temperatures across B.C. were below normal for March, and the entire province remains very dry, with several stations — including Kamloops, Quesnel, Penticton, and Vernon — ranking among the five lowest March precipitation totals in recorded history. Temperatures have been seasonal to below seasonal throughout the first 10 days of April.

On average, by April 1 nearly 95 per cent of the seasonal B.C. snow pack has typically accumulated.

The La Niña conditions that existed throughout the fall and winter of 2022-23 have ended. Typically, La Niña years lead to increased late season snowfalls and a delayed onset of snowmelt. This was the third La Niña in a row, with it present during fall-winter of 2020-21 and 2021-22. La Niña occurs when oceanic temperature anomalies along the equatorial Pacific region are below normal for an extended period.

Weather forecasts indicate a greater likelihood of above normal temperatures for northwestern sections of B.C. from April through June, and below normal temperatures for some areas in the Southern Interior.

Historically, when winter La Niña conditions exist in B.C. the April 1 snow pack is often above normal, particularly for the South Coast and Southern Interior. When those conditions persist into spring they can lead to late-season snow accumulation and delayed snowmelt, which increases the risk of freshet flooding.

Flooding is a provincial risk every spring due to a combination of snowmelt and/or rainfall (also known as freshet). Rivers are at risk for flooding even if the snow pack is below normal. The weather conditions during spring play a critical role in the rate at which the snow melts. A gradual warming under dry conditions is ideal to lessen the flood risk. A lengthy cold period with high amounts of precipitation, followed by a sudden extreme heat wave, could lead to catastrophic conditions, especially if additional rain follows.

The unprecedented and catastrophic flooding that occurred in November 2021 has made many rivers more vulnerable to flooding. Due to the significant erosion and possible changes in river channel morphology that occurred within many areas, rivers may be at increased vulnerability to high flows at lower levels than previous freshet seasons.

The freshet season differs from the fall flooding season, as flows tend to be sustained for longer periods of time during snowmelt compared to rainfall events, which are of shorter duration. Currently, the Nicola River — which was severely impacted during the November 2021 flooding — has a higher risk, as it measures above normal snow pack for April 1.

The most likely cause for major flooding would be a period of persistent cool temperatures and wet weather into the late spring, followed by a sudden heat wave of at least five or more days. There is evidence that the 1948 and 1894 floods on the Fraser River were caused by this scenario. The 1894 flood destroyed the bridges at Savona, Ashcroft, and Spences Bridge, as well as the first Alexandra Bridge near Spuzzum.

Wrap-around low pressure, or cold low, systems pose another risk for rain-driven flooding. The risk of these events occurring increases in June and typically extends into July, and they can be augmented or enhanced by snowmelt. Weather conditions from April through June determine the timing, magnitude, and rate of snow melt; heavy rainfall events can exacerbate the situation.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor snow pack conditions, and will publish its next Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin on May 9.



