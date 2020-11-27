Accused in Cache Creek homicide will stand trial

Corey Harkness, who is free on bail, is slated to make his first appearance in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on Dec. 14, 2020. A trial date has not yet been set. (COREY HARKNESS/FACEBOOK)

––Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops-area man charged with murder in connection with a 2019 shooting in Cache Creek has been ordered to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Corey Harkness, 33, is facing one count of second-degree murder stemming from an incident inside a Cache Creek home that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Harkness was arrested days after Brock Ledoux was shot to death on Jan. 14, 2019. Ledoux had been released from custody a short time before the shooting.

Following a four-day preliminary inquiry this week in Kamloops provincial court, Harkness was ordered to stand trial. Preliminary inquiries are hearings at which prosecutors present a boiled-down version of their case to a provincial court judge, who then decides whether there is enough evidence for trial.

Evidence heard at the preliminary inquiry is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication.

Harkness, who is free on bail, is slated to make his first appearance in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on Dec. 14. A trial date has not yet been set.

