Action-packed Graffiti Days weekend coming up in Cache Creek

B.C.’s 55+ Games were held in Abbotsford in August, and Zone 8 (South Central) brought home 67 medals (32 gold, 27 silver, and eight bronze) in the various sports events. The Ashcroft and District Tennis Club sent four players, who won three medals. Maria Russell Martin and her partner from the Merritt Club earned a silver in Women’s Doubles; Russell Martin and Randy Leider won bronze in Mixed Doubles; and Leider and Andy Kormendy took home the bronze in Men’s Doubles. Next year’s 55+ Games will be held in Salmon Arm; check out the website for more results and the latest news. (from l) Andy Kormendy, Helen Kormendy, Randy Leider, and Maria Russell Martin. (Photo credit: Kathy Paulos)

70 Mile fundraiser

Eddy’s Bar and Grill in 70 Mile is hosting a meat draw fundraiser and 50/50 draw for the 70 Mile Community Club on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Drop by for a fun afternoon and to support a great cause.

Watch for artists

Watch for artists around Ashcroft and area on the weekend of Sept. 15, as the Plein Air Paint-out returns. The public are invited to meet the artists and view their works (and perhaps even purchase an original painting) at the Wet Art Show and Sale on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Alban’s Church Hall in Ashcroft.

Equality Project fundraiser

All are invited to The Equality Project’s Harvest Tea fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek. The event is by donation, and in addition to tea there will be a silent auction to help raise funds for The Equality Project to help them recover from this year’s flood.

Anyone with items to drop off for the auction can call (250) 457-6485 or email info@theequalityproject.ca.

Coffee and a craft

Join Deb Tuohey at the Ashcroft HUB every Wednesday starting Sept. 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for “Coffee and a Craft”. Each session will allow participants to create a ready-to-go craft (a different one each week) while enjoying coffee, conversation, and some laughs.

The cost is $5 per person per session, and there are limited spaces available each week. To register, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Graffiti Days

Cache Creek’s annual Graffiti Days event is coming up from Sept. 22-24 with a full line-up of events, including a Family Dance on Sept. 22. On Sept. 23 there will be a classic car cruise through Cache Creek and Ashcroft starting at noon, a Show and Shine at the Cache Creek park from 1 to 5 p.m., a smoke show at the community hall from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and a 19+ dance at the community hall starting at 9 p.m.

Drag races will be taking place at the Campbell Hill drag strip on all three days of the Graffiti Days weekend (check out the Cache Creek Drag Racers Facebook page for details), and the Cache Creek Market will be holding an outdoor market and swap meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 23. Vendor tables are $5 each, and anyone interested in taking a table can contact Wendy Coomber through Facebook or via the Cache Creek Market Facebook page.

Want to get in the Graffiti Days spirit before the event, and show your support? Check out the 2023 Graffiti Days T-shirts available at the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek. Shirts are available in small, medium, large, and extra large ($30 each) and in sizes 2XL to 4XL ($35 each).

Clinton Minor Sports

The Clinton Minor Sports Association is offering a one-month pilot program for softball, at no cost. There are two programs, for under-10s and for those aged 11-16, with both taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at David Stoddart School. There are gloves available for those under age 10; those aged 11-16 who need gloves can contact Melissa Painter via Facebook.

There is also a karate intake available, for children and adults, which starts on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 in the David Stoddart gym. Children can try up to three classes at no charge.

Lower Nicola Garlic Fest

Get ready for the Lower Nicola Garlic Fest, taking place at Smith Pioneer Park (2428 Aberdeen Road, Lower Nicola) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24. The event will feature live music and entertainment, as well as vendors and a concession.

For more information, or to sign up as a vendor, call (250) 280-4125 or email lower.nicola.bc.garlic.fest@gmail.com.

Cache Creek recovery town hall

Residents of Cache Creek and TNRD Area “I” are invited to a town hall on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall. Attendees will hear about what recovery projects are in progress, and have a chance to express their concerns, ask questions, and provide feedback. You can also send in questions or concerns at any time by emailing recovery@cachecreek.ca.

Clinton holding free chipping event

Properties located within the Clinton Fire Protection Area can take advantage of a free chipping event, to get rid of their yard and garden debris and help make the community more FireSmart.

Clinton Community Forest, with the support of Asplundh, is holding the event, which will see the Asplundh truck and chipper haul away yard debris. Only clean, dry debris (twigs, leaves, branches, etc.) will be accepted; no rocks, roots, or wet/dirty debris.

Anyone interested must register by Sept. 27; if you have not registered, your debris will not be collected. The collection date is Oct. 3. To register, call (250) 457-3249 or email clintoncommunityforest@outlook.com.

Loon Lake photo contest

Last call! The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society is still accepting entries for its annual photo contest, but you only have until Sept. 30.

Anyone can enter, including youth, but photos must be taken at or around Loon Lake. Individuals can submit up to three entries per person in total, in one (or more) of five categories: Active Outdoors, Lake Life, Wildlife, Landscape, and Loon Lake Pets. There will be prizes awarded in each category, and winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Loon Lake calendar, sales of which raise funds for the LLCRAS.

Photos can be emailed (as large/actual size jpegs) to llcrasphotocontest@gmail.com. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3qG8wuh.

Oktobearfest

Get ready for the Oktobearfest Biergarten celebration in Cache Creek on Oct. 14. There will be craft beers and an Oktoberfest-inspired food stand with Bavarian sausages and a pretzel bar, along with door prizes, raffles, and more. This 19+ event, which is a fundraiser for the BC Wildlife Park, will also feature two different B.C.-made beers to try every 30 minutes.

Admission is $20 per person, or $25 per person for the Bavarian Bundle, which includes an admission ticket, souvenir tasting glass, and three tasting tokens. Tickets are available at the Cache Creek Visitor Centre, or email visitcachecreek@gmail.com. For more information, go to www.visitcachecreek.ca/oktobearfest.

Halloween spooktacular

Mark your calendars now for the Ashcroft Farmers’ Market’s final market of the season, a spine-tingling Halloween extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 22. The market will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. and the organizers are busy brewing up some seriously spooky surprises to help people have a hauntingly good time and get into the Halloween mood.

For more information, visit the Ashcroft Farmers’ & Artisans Facebook page.

Wellness exchange

The Provincial Health Services Authority is hosting a free Wellness Exchange online workshop series, which is open to anyone in B.C. Participants will learn about ways to boost their well-being, build resiliency skills, and learn practical strategies to cope with stress anxiety.

The series consists of five hour-long workshops in virtual group format, and participants can join for as many sessions as they want. Subjects covered include building problem-solving skills, promoting positive activities, managing reactions, and rebuilding healthy connections.

The workshop is being offered every Tuesday beginning Sept. 19 (7 to 8 p.m.) and every Thursday beginning Sept. 21 (noon to 1 p.m.). You can find more information, and reserve a spot, by going to https://bit.ly/44wRzRb.

