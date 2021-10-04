(Health Canada)

Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night blister packs recalled due to labelling error

Nighttime caplets could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert

Two lots of Advil’s Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack are being recalled due to a labelling error.

The problem involves one lot of 18 caplet boxes and one of 36 caplet boxes.

The foil backing on the blister pack is upside down and misaligned — so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime.

There are concerns consumers may get the medications mixed up.

Health Canada says mistakenly taking a nighttime caplet could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert, such as when driving, or who have taken other sedatives, consumed alcohol, or are elderly.

The affected products were distributed in Canada starting last July.

—The Canadian Press

