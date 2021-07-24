The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).

Aerial ignitions planned for northeast flank of Young Lake fire: BCWS

Goal is to build off hand ignitions conducted Friday

Firefighters are planning an aerial ignition Saturday, July 24, on the northeast flank of the Young Lake fire, if conditions allow, according to BC Wildfire Service.

In its latest bulletin, BCWS said firefighters did not conduct aerial ignitions Friday because fire activity had increased slightly. Instead, they used hand ignitions to remove all unburned fuels within pre-determined containment lines.

“The goal of the ignitions today is to build off the hand ignitions and help to secure the containment line by removing unburned fuels along this flank,” the update said. “This strategy will provide a fuel-free area and increases the overall effectiveness of suppression operations by preventing any further spread.”

In preparation for this proposed burn, a water truck will spray water along the containment line to cool down the edge. Additional firefighters and helicopters will be on site. “The conditions will be monitored closely and plans may change as conditions change,” BCWS said.

On Friday, ground personnel and structure protection specialists began assessments on Eagan Lake.

Heavy equipment will continue to re-enforce the containment lines of the fire, which is still estimated at 2,631 hectares.

More to come.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo Regional District

Previous story
Alberta bike gangs battle in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Fire sweeps through the town of Lytton on June 30, 2021. (Photo credit: Jack Zimmerman)
Evacuation order issued for 169 properties in and around Spences Bridge

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).
Aerial ignitions planned for northeast flank of Young Lake fire: BCWS

Chilco Choate has returned to Clinton after 60 years as a guide outfitter at Gaspard Lake (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
PRIME TIME: Chilco Choate reflects back on life in the bush

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has opened a resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees at Northills Mall in Kamloops. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees now open in Kamloops