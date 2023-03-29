Age-friendly assessment open houses coming up in Clinton

Residents can learn more about village’s age-friendly action plan at two events on April 24

Easter eggscitement

The Easter Bunny is hippity-hopping this way, and on Sunday, April 9 will be celebrating the season with special events in Spences Bridge, Cache Creek, and Clinton. Check those communities’ Facebook pages for more information; full details will be in next week’s Journal.

Hatch Your Farm + Food business workshop

Do you have an idea for a farm or food business and want to learn what it takes to start? Do you have a new business and want to start selling at farmers’ markets? Are you an existing farmers’ market vendor looking to validate a new product? If you answered yes to any of the above, you should check out the one-day online “Hatch Your Farm + Food Business Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

The six-part workshop is designed and delivered by food industry experts Good to Grow, and participants will learn what it takes to start a food business and avoid costly mistakes. Sessions include roadmapping your business, researching your customers, recipe development, branding and labeling, pricing, and building a successful farmers’ market experience.

The workshop cost is $50. For more information, or to book, go to http://bit.ly/41P3RUC.

CADOSA meeting

Want to find out more about the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association? All are welcome at their meetings, which take place on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Legion. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, April 5.

For the convenience of members, annual dues can now be paid by e-transfer. The yearly cost is $35 (senior), $40 (individual), or $60 (family), and dues can be paid at any time throughout the year. Send dues to cdosa@bcwireless.com; if you are a new member, send an email to that address for an application form.

Easter concert

The Fountainview Academy will be holding “Because He Lives”, an Easter concert, on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. in the Ashcroft Community Hall.

Lone Butte spring craft fair

Do you miss Christmas craft fair season? Then head on up to Lone Butte for the spring craft fair at the Lone Butte Hall on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be more than 20 vendors with baking, crafts, wood creations, flowers, Easter gifts, and more, and complimentary chili and a bun will be provided courtesy of Lone Butte Towing.

For information, contact Lori (250-706-0053 or email lorilynn_699@hotmail.com) or Darinka (604-308-3099 or email darinkaw@outlook.com).

Minor hockey AGM

The Thompson Cariboo Minor Hockey Association will be holding its AGM on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in the social room of the Ashcroft HUB. All are welcome to atttend.

Seniors’ tea and open house in Clinton

The Village of Clinton is working on its age-friendly assessment and action plan, and is hosting two drop-in open houses at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Monday, April 24 where residents can learn more.

From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. there will be a seniors’ tea, aimed at older adults and seniors, and from 3 to 7 p.m. there will be a session where all community members can come by. At both events there will be opportunities to see what has been learned so far, provide feedback, and complete a survey.

If you know of an older adult or senior who would be willing to participate in a one-on-one or small group conversation about their experience of living in Clinton, contact Kat Chatten at (250) 459-2261 or email cdc@village.clinton.bc.ca.

Education and employment fair

WorkBC is hosting an Education and Employment Fair for Ashcroft and district on Tuesday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. Local employers are invited to take part; for more information, or to book exhibitor space, call (250) 453-2499 or email centre-ashcroft@workbc.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News