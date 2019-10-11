‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

B.C. conservation officers are warning hikers who regularly visit a Whistler trail to be vigilant after an “aggressive” owl attacked a runner recently.

According to a statement posted to the Resort Municipality of Whistler website on Monday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service received a report of a Barred Owl which attacked a runner along the Don’t Look Back trail on Sproatt Mountain.

The runner received minor injuries.

ALSO READ: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officials have asked outdoor enthusiasts to avoid the trail and use caution when accessing nearby trails.

Aggressive wildlife found across the province can be reported to the conservation officer service at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heated cross-riding clash at debate between NDP’s Nenn on stage, Conservative Fast in crowd
Next story
Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

Just Posted

Highway 1, crime and pipeline debated at Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon forum

Five candidates for the riding debated the issues Thursday in Abbotsford

Heated cross-riding clash at debate between NDP’s Nenn on stage, Conservative Fast in crowd

Candidates from different ridings show anger during Thursday’s all-candidates meeting in Abbotsford

RCMP officers recognized for fighting Ashcroft wildfire, taking down Hells Angels

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angles ring

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Future remains unclear for Historic Hat Creek Ranch

Proposed one-year extension to site management agreement creates instability

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

PHOTOS: On this day 44 years ago, SNL began!

The show aired for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, hosted by George Carlin

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Most Read