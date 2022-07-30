Aggressive wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Penticton

The Keremeos Creek wildfire, spotted on Friday, July 29, is already an estimated 100 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service) The Keremeos Creek wildfire is currently visible from the Apex Mountain Resort’s webcams. (Apex Mountain Resort) The smoke from the Keremeos Creek wildfire is visible from Penticton, 21 kilometres away. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire near the community of Apex has grown to an estimated 150 hectares.

Deemed an aggressive fire, an evacuation order of more than 20 homes was issued Friday night and remains in effect with more resources on the way, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The order is for Green Mountain Road between Highway 3A to the south and Apex Mountain Road to the north and in the general vicinity of Ford Lake.

Overnight, the wildfire jumped the Green Mountain Road to the east.

Though Highway 3A remains open, as of Saturday morning, Green Mountain Road remains closed.

According to BCWS, the fire is unable to be reached by either heavy machinery or air tankers because of the terrain making it inoperable.

Air tankers are currently on standby, according to information officer Melanie Bibeau, who says crews will be able to use them as a resource if the fire moves to an area where the terrain is accessible.

The wildfire was first reported in the afternoon, with BC Wildfire Service crews on the fire for several hours by 7:30 p.m., according to fire information officer Aydan Coray.

Two helicopters and 10 ground personnel were on scene, with additional reinforcements including structural protection crews en route.

The fire is located near Keremeos Creek and the Keremeos Forestry Service Road, around 10 kilometres southeast of Apex Mountain, and 21 kilometres from Penticton.

The Apex Resort’s own webcams currently show the fire in the distance, and the plume of smoke is visible from Penticton and other nearby communities.

