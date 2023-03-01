3 dead following fiery crash on Highway 5 north of Kamloops

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed from Round Top Rd and Petrol Rd

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Three people are dead following a serious crash, that saw one vehicle on fire, between Clearwater and Little Fort.

Two others are in critical condition according to RCMP.

The highway will be closed for several hours while emergency crews are on scene, drivers should expect significant delays.

Three vehicles including a semi-trailer are reported to been involved in the collision, that happened just before 11 a.m. in the 3330 block of Highway 5 near Clearwater.

Kamloops BC Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to the collision who may have dash cam video.

_______

Kamscan, a Kamloops scanner Twitter page, is reporting a serious crash on Highway 5 between Blackpool and Little Fort.

Reports of 3-4 trapped #kamloops air ambulance didpatched and multipul bcas units — Kamscan (@Kamscan) March 1, 2023

The first tweet about the collision came in about 11 a.m. stating as many as four people were trapped and an air ambulance had been dispatched.

Kamscan claimed a medivac helicopter has been dispatched from Kamloops and a second one is likely to come from Kelowna.

Clearwater and Kamloops hospitals have been informed about possible incoming patients.

Fire crews are also on the scene as a vehicle allegedly burst into flames.

It is unknown what caused the incident and how many vehicles were impacted, but one tweet specifies a semi-truck was involved.

According to DriveBC, the road is closed in both directions between Round Top Rd and Petrol Rd. No detour is available.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.

READ MORE: Update: Highway 97 south of Peachland fully open following two vehicle crash

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar accidentHighway 5Kamloops