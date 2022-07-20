Air conditioner use on the rise in BC as temperatures heat up

More people are turning to air conditioners, and leaving them on longer, to beat the heat

BC Hydro data shows that a rise in air conditioning (AC) use in B.C. homes has significantly increased summer electricity demand, and it is forecasting that this upward trend will continue due to climate change.

A new report shows that since 2017, BC Hydro residential electricity demand has increased by 12 per cent from June through August, largely because of a rise in AC use in residential homes.

With record-breaking heat last summer, BC Hydro experienced 19 of its top 25 all-time summer daily peak records, including breaking its all-time summer peak hourly demand record — the time of day British Columbians use the most power — when demand reached 8,568 megawatts. Compared to summer 2017, summer 2021’s peak hourly demand increased by about 13 per cent.

This summer, temperatures have finally started to heat up, and demand for electricity is expected to climb higher between now and September, mostly due to AC use. In a recent survey conducted on behalf of BC Hydro, 62 per cent of British Columbians with AC said their AC use has increased at home in recent years, and 63 per cent used their AC for more than five hours per day last summer.

This year, one-quarter of British Columbians have purchased or upgraded an AC unit, with 72 per cent of those citing increasingly severe and frequent summer heat as their main motivation.

If you are buying an air conditioner, opt for a window AC unit as opposed to portable units, as they are twice as energy efficient, especially if they are ENERGY STAR certified. ENERGY STAR models use about 30 to 40 per cent less power than standard units.

Don’t try to turn your home into a deep freeze. Cool homes to 25° C (77° F) in the summer months when they’re occupied (air conditioning should be turned off when no one is home).

Closing the drapes and blinds during the heat of the day can block out up to 65 per cent of the heat. If you don’t have an air conditioning unit, fans can help circulate the air, and they are relatively inexpensive to run: keeping one going for nine hours a day costs approximately $7 over the course of the entire summer. However, be cautious of sitting directly in front of one for extended periods, as they can dehydrate you.



