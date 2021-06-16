An artists conception of the new terminal building at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

An artists conception of the new terminal building at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

Air travel taking off in B.C., but lack of traffic controllers a sky-high concern

There will be demand for more air traffic controllers: Miller

As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes in Canada, and the aviation industry is rebounding, there is a looming shortage of critical workers.

The union that represents air traffic controllers is concerned there may not be enough for all the shifts in control towers around the country, mentioning the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport (YPK) as one.

“This is a problem that exists across the country, in a lot of places,” said Nick von Schoenberg, a union representative for the air traffic controllers.

He said smaller airports are “victims of an overall company cost-control approach.” Nav Canada, which runs the country’s civil aviation service, saw huge drops in air traffic, a corresponding reduction in revenue, and the company laid off about 900 of its approximately 5,000 employees. It also cancelled training.

READ ALSO: CEO of air traffic controller Nav Canada cites ‘staggering’ drop in flights in 2020

Von Schoenberg, who is the vice-president of the Pacific Region for Canadian Air Traffic Controllers Association, said there is a staffing crisis on the horizon. As an example, Pitt Meadows has only six people where the full complement would be 10. Air traffic controllers can be asked to work overtime of up to nine days straight, and up to 12 hours at a time. That happens routinely in Pitt Meadows.

“People are getting tired, and people are getting burnt out,” he said.

While he said the Pitt Meadows group “has done a tremendous job stepping up,” they will have a difficult time if a staff member leaves or misses significant work time.

Von Schoenberg said the company has been under pressure during the pandemic, as revenue plummeted. The response from government “could have been faster and more robust.”

He said the union is urging Nav Canada to start training people as quickly as possible, and they are.

Last week, the company cancelled layoff notices that would have impacted control centres in cities including Edmonton and Montreal.

“We are proactively taking this action to support our customers as they shift their focus to recovery. Nav Canada remains ready and able to ensure the continued safety of Canada’s airspace as demand for air navigation services grows,” said Ray Bohn, president and CEO.

The shortage of air traffic controllers has not been a serious problem for YPK yet, according to airport manager Guy Miller. He said Nav Canada is in the midst of what has been “a very challenging time.”

“As aviation traffic picks up coming out of the pandemic, Nav Canada will have to pick up with it,” asserted Miller.

Miller said he has not heard significant complaints from the local flying public about a lack of service from control towers. YPK it is becoming as busy as ever with both its general aviation and flight schools.

“We are getting close to pre-pandemic levels of general aviation traffic now,” Miller said.

READ ALSO: New infrastructure at Pitt Meadows Airport

What’s more, work is underway on a new terminal building, the Vancouver Aviation College, the Golden Ears Air Park and a new heli-park. Miller said six new general aviation hangars are being built.

“It’s a pretty robust time at the airport.”

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

airports

Previous story
Man shot at Kamloops shopping centre
Next story
B.C. records 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 4 deaths

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake (File photo)
Thompson-Okanagan ready to welcome back tourists

The Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association expects this summer to be a busy one

Aerial view of a wildfire at 16 Mile, 11 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek, that started on the afternoon of June 15. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire at 16 Mile now being held

Wildfire started on the afternoon of June 15 at 16 Mile, east of Highway 97

The Desert Daze Music Festival is doggone good fun, as shown in this photo from the 2019 festival, and it will be back in Spences Bridge this September. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
‘Best Little Fest in the West’ returning to Spences Bridge

Belated 10th anniversary Desert Daze festival going ahead with music, vendors, workshops, and more

Internet speed graphic, no date. Photo credit: Pixabay
Study asks for public input to show actual Internet speeds in BC communities

Federal maps showing Internet speeds might be inflated, so communities lose out on faster Internet

Fireworks are among the things now banned throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, as the weather heats up and a dry summer looms. (Photo credit: Black Press files)
Category 2 and 3 open fires, fireworks now banned in Kamloops Fire Centre

Ban on certain types of fires and fire activities in place until Oct. 15

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir stands outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after speaking to reporters, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kamloops chief says more unmarked graves will be found across Canada

Chief Rosanne Casimir told a virtual news conference the nation expects to release a report at the end of June

A woman wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. ranks among highest in world in COVID-19 first-dose shots: health officials

More than 76% of eligible people have received their 1st shot

A screenshot of the First Peoples Cultural Councils First Peoples’ Map. (First Peoples Cultural Council)
Online resource blends B.C.’s Indigenous language, art and culture

Advisor says initiative supports the urgent need to preserve Indigenous languages

An artists conception of the new terminal building at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.
Air travel taking off in B.C., but lack of traffic controllers a sky-high concern

There will be demand for more air traffic controllers: Miller

Canadian Armed Forces experts are on their way to North Vancouver after a local homeowner expressed worry about a military artifact he recently purchased. (Twitter DNV Fire and Rescue)
Military called in to deal with antique ‘shell’ at North Vancouver home

‘The person somehow purchased a bombshell innocently believing it was an out-of-commission military artifact’

Phil McLachlan/(Black Press Media
Man shot at Kamloops shopping centre

The man is believed to be in stable condition

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz have set their wedding date for February, hoping that more COVID-19 restrictions will have lifted. (The Macleans)
B.C. couples ‘gambling’ on whether COVID rules will let them dance at their wedding

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz pushed back their wedding in hopes of being able to celebrate it without the constraints of COVID-19

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Report calls for airlines to refund passengers for flights halted due to COVID-19

Conclusion: federal help should be on the condition airlines immediately refund Canadian travellers

Most Read