Alberta couple claims SUV was keyed, urinated on over lawn sign supporting NDP

A couple in Red Deer, Alta., say their sport-utility vehicle was keyed and urinated on because of an election campaign sign they displayed on their lawn.

Dirk and Kerstin Heuer, who moved to Canada from Germany 15 years ago, had put up a sign supporting the NDP.

They discovered recently that someone had scratched vulgar language on their black-coloured SUV directed at both them and the party.

They say two tires were flattened and it appeared someone had urinated on a door handle.

The damage estimate is $2,500 and the Heuers have filed a report with the RCMP.

No one has been arrested.

The Heuers are permanent residents but are not eligible to vote on April 16. They say if they could vote, it would be for the NDP.

“I was surprised. I couldn’t really believe this happened to us,” said Dirk Heuer.

Barb Miller, the NDP candidate in Red Deer South, condemned the vandalism.

“We have been running this campaign with a focus on positivity, and it pains me to hear of this,” she said.

“I denounce the vandalism and intimidation we have witnessed this week, and I call on all other candidates to do the same.”

The Heuers have not had their vehicle repaired in case there is more vandalism before the election. They plan to keep an election sign on their lawn to show that they won’t be intimidated.

“We just want to stand up for our beliefs and to show that if we were to vote that this is what we are standing for,” Kerstin Heuer said. (CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press

