Alberta man fined $7,500 for smuggling illegal gun magazines in Osoyoos

An Alberta man was fined $7,500 after border agents caught him attempting to cross the border in Osoyoos with illegal over-capacity gun magazines.

Joby Stuart Bishop pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Oct. 5, according to a press release from the CBSA.

“CBSA officers at the Osoyoos border crossing and our criminal investigators work hard to keep our communities safe. Over-capacity gun magazines are now off the streets, and the accused has been held accountable,” said Derek Watson, direct of the Okanagan and Kootenay District of the CBSA.

In Penticton’s Provincial Court, Bishop admitted to attempting to bring the magazines across the Osoyoos border in violation of the Customs Act.

On Dec. 28, 2022, border agents sent him to a secondary examination, where they found the illegal items during their inspection.

In addition to the fine, Bishop was issued a two-year firearms prohibition.

