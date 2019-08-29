(Pexels)

Alberta man rejected from babysitting jobs files human rights complaints against parents

Man claims he was being discriminated against because he himself had no children

A legal group wants complaints thrown out from an Edmonton man who claims parents discriminated against him when they didn’t hire him as a babysitter.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has written to the Alberta Human Rights Commission on behalf of two parents it is representing.

The centre says a mother posted a Kijiji ad looking for someone to look after her three kids before school and asked one respondent if he had any children.

The mother hired someone else and the man, named James Cyrynowski, complained to the human rights commission that he was being discriminated against based on family status.

ALSO READ: Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The centre says a single father of two got a complaint from the same person claiming he was being discriminated against based on age and gender when the job was cancelled.

The justice centre says parents should have the right to choose who looks after their children and ask any questions they want of potential candidates.

The Canadian Press

