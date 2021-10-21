Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta public inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign

Report finds campaigns have not been unlawful and dishonest

Alberta’s public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.

Inquiry commissioner Steve Allan says the groups behind those campaigns were within their free speech rights.

Allan also says the campaigns have not been unlawful or dishonest.

But Allan recommends a series of reforms to improve transparency in the charitable sector, as well as an industry-led campaign to rebrand Canadian energy.

The report finds that billions of dollars have flowed into Canadian environmental charities, but only a relatively small amount has been used for anti-oilsands campaigns.

It finds that, at most, foreign sources spent $3.5 million a year on such efforts.

—The Canadian Press

