Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

Police have found the van that was stolen from a funeral home in Red Deer with a body still inside.

RCMP said Wednesday the black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was found abandoned in the city’s Glendale neighbourhood after assistance from the public, with the body still in the back.

The vehicle had disappeared from the parking lot of a funeral home in Glendale early the day before after the driver briefly stepped away.

Mounties had brought in a helicopter and other law enforcement agencies to help in the search, saying they were aware of the distress the theft of the van was causing the family of the deceased.

RCMP say they continue to investigate with the help of its forensic identification team.


