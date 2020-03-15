Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. (Twitter)

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

The government of Alberta said it is cancelling elementary and high school classes and licensed daycares around the province.

The closures, announced by Alberta’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will apply to all K-12 schools, post-secondary classes, licensed child care, out-of-school care programs and preschools.

Alberta has recorded 56 cases as of Sunday afternoon.

Black Press Media has reached out to the B.C. government for any update on the province’s schools.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week
Next story
No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Young Ashcroft residents conquer Lung Association Wall Climb

Liam and Natalya Chorneychuk came, climbed, and conquered in support of their Bopa

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Cache Creek mayor proposes sharing services, facilities with Ashcroft

Santo Talarico wants to look at areas where ‘we can benefit as two joint communities’

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks shuts down

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

Most Read