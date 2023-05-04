Alexandra Bridge restoration project gets $1 million funding boost

Phase I surveying of the Alexandra Bridge restoration took place in 2022, with workers pictured at the east support tower. Work on that tower will take place in summer 2023. (Photo credit: NPTGS)

The 1926 Alexandra Bridge Rehabilitation Project has received $1 million from the province’s Destination Development Fund for critical restoration work on the bridge, located in the traditional territory of the Spuzzum First Nation (SFN).

“This funding will enable the project partners to make much-needed repairs on the bridge’s east support tower to help maintain its stability,” says SFN Chief James Hobart, who is also the Indigenous co-chair of the New Pathways to Gold Society (NPTGS).

“We thank the province of British Columbia for this financial support to help support our ongoing efforts to preserve and restore this icon of B.C. transportation history.”

The 1926 Alexandra Bridge was built on the foundations of the original Cariboo Waggon Road bridge (constructed in 1863) near the ancient village of Kequelose, a traditional crossing point on the Fraser River that has connected the Coast with the Interior for millennia. It was decommissioned in 1964 after the construction of the current Alexandra Bridge, two kilometres downstream. The old bridge is now the centerpiece of Alexandra Bridge Provincial Park, created in 1984.

The Destination Development Fund support will allow work on Phase II of the project to commence later this spring. Phase I saw initial restoration work and detailed assessment of the bridge’s condition performed in 2022 with funding from the Community Economic Resiliency Infrastructure Program, which provided $500,000, and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI), which contributed an additional $400,000.

“Our government is proud to support the tourism sector, the people who work in it, and its sustained recovery,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“By supporting the 1926 Alexandra Bridge Rehabilitation Project, we are investing in tourism infrastructure to strengthen a year-round visitor economy and increasing community vibrancy for residents and visitors alike.”

A skilled team of experts has been assembled to restore the bridge, including Heritageworks, Heritage Masonry, Associated Engineering, and the BC Heritage Branch. The initiative is a multi-phase, $15 million project which NPTGS executive director Don Hauka says will probably take three to five years to complete in order to get the bridge to a state of long-term sustainability.

“The bridge is in reasonably good shape, and we’re doing this step by step,” he explains, adding that the bridge as it stands is completely safe.

“The support towers are the first step, because it’s all about extending the lifetime of the bridge. If we get the east support tower done, which is the one closest to the Trans-Canada Highway, the bridge will be operational for X number of years; then we move on to the west tower.

“It’s a big project. Coring work was done last year to get samples to see what was going on with the concrete. Standards weren’t as high then as they are today: some of it stood up well to the elements and some of it didn’t. Last year we found what we needed to do to fix it, so now we’re moving ahead. This is a welcome step, so big thanks the Destination Development Fund and Tourism BC for supporting us.”

Hauka adds that if the weather is kind and cooperative, work on the east tower could start in late June of this year and hopefully be complete by the end of the season in September. He notes, however, that with a project of this type it’s impossible to predict how long work will take.

“You can’t tell on these things. It’s like when you have an old heritage building and everything is fine until you open up a wall and go ‘Oops.’ But we’ve done our due diligence, so we hope there won’t be an oops.”

“We’re very excited to see this project enter a new phase,” says Brent Rutherford, NPTGS co-chair. “By working together, we can create a world class heritage tourism asset that will serve as an example of what Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples can achieve when they work together in a spirit of reconciliation.”

The NPTGS is a non-profit society that has worked to build local economies in the Hope to Barkerville corridor via Indigenous Reconciliation, heritage tourism development and Multiculturalism since 2009. The 1926 Alexandra Bridge Rehabilitation Project is a partnership between the SFN, NPTGS, MOTI, and BC Parks. It enjoys broad support from Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, heritage groups, local businesses, corporations, and all levels of government.



