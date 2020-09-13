Aline Chretien, wife of former PM, dead at 84

Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.
Jean Chretien served as prime minister between 1993 and 2003
Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.
Dr. Stephen Akinkuni started work at the Ashcroft Family Medical Practice in March 2020
Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton
All art is up for auction as a fundraiser for the HUB and its programs
Survey for residents and businesses will be available by end of September
‘Last piece of funding puzzle’ now in place for project that will see 55 stations addded to network
Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant
The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop
No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say
Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors
International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week
But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’
Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned
Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end
People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say
Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned
But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’
How much do you know about schools and education?
Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant
No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say
Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors
The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop