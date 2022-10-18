All aboard! CP Holiday Train coming back to Ashcroft on Dec. 16

Annual event, which benefits food banks across Canada, has been virtual for last two years

The CP Holiday Train will be returning to Ashcroft on Dec. 16, for its first in-person event since 2019. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Get ready to greet the CP Holiday Train when it rolls into Ashcroft on Friday, Dec. 16 at 8:35 p.m. after a three-year absence.

The popular holiday event features two trains decorated with tens of thousands of lights, which travel two different routes and stop at locations across Canada and the northern United States. Musicians perform live at each venue, and CP presents the local food bank with a cheque.

The Holiday Train last took place in-person in 2019. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 events were held virtually. Apart from those two years, the Holiday Train has only missed Ashcroft once since it started in 1999. An estimated 1,200 people attended the 2019 event in Ashcroft.

Attendance at the event is free, although attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, or cash donations, for their local food bank (and bear in mind that since food banks buy in bulk and often get discounts, cash donations can go further in helping those in need). Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it has raised more than $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

In addition to the Ashcroft stop (near the CP building on Railway Avenue between 5th and 6th), on Dec. 16 the Holiday Train will also be stopping at Kamloops (4:45 p.m., north side of Sandman Centre on Lorne Street) and Savona (7 p.m., Savona Access Road near the fire hall). On Dec. 17 the Holiday Train will be in Lytton (11:15 a.m., CP TMS building on Station Road).

Live music is essential to the CP Holiday Train experience, and this year’s performers will include Mackenzie Porter and Virginia to Vegas, who will be performing in Kamloops, Savona, Ashcroft, and Lytton.

“I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe,” says Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23 with the Holiday Train’s first-ever Maine shows. Also for the first time, the Holiday Train will host shows on Nov. 24 in Lac-Megantic, Sherbrooke, and Farnham, Que. which are the first Canadian stops of 2022. The entire tour will feature 168 live shows, with the final show in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 18.

For a full schedule of the Holiday Train stops in 2022, go to www.cpr.ca/holidaytrain. You can also view a video about this year’s event, and find out more about the musicians who will be performing along the way.



