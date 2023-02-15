All the love for half the price: BC SPCA offering special rate for adoptions

All BC SPCA branches are offering half-price adoptions from now through Feb. 26

Ruby is just one of the many prospective pets looking for a good homes that the BC SPCA has available for adoption, and adoption fees are half-price through Feb. 26. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

February is the month for love, and what better expression of love than the unconditional devotion and affection of a four-legged friend?

The BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off all adoption fees through Feb. 26 at its locations throughout the province. The adoption promotion is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“We have so many amazing animals in our care who are just waiting for a family to call their own,” says Adrienne McBride, BC SPCA’s senior director of community animal centres. “From dogs and cats, to horses, farm animals, birds, rabbits, and small animals, we have love in all shapes and sizes to adopt.”

McBride notes that providing a loving home for a deserving animal not only give that pet a wonderful new beginning, but also frees up space in SPCA facilities and foster homes to help even more animals in need.

“This is such a ‘win-win’ opportunity, and we are very grateful to Hill’s Pet Nutrition for their support of the animals in our care,” says McBride.

Each year the BC SPCA rescues thousands of homeless, abused, and neglected animals, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, rabbits, small animals, birds, horses, and farm animals.

If you are interested in adopting a new best friend, you can view animals for adoption at www.spca.bc.ca or visit your nearest BC SPCA Community Animal Centre during regular hours. The Kamloops branch of the BC SPCA is located at 2816 Tranquille Road, and is open from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.



