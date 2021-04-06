Police tape is seen outside a Masonic Temple in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. A second Masonic Temple in the city of North Vancouver was later caught on fire, arson is being suspected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Police tape is seen outside a Masonic Temple in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. A second Masonic Temple in the city of North Vancouver was later caught on fire, arson is being suspected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alleged arsonist facing more charges in connection to North Vancouver Masonic hall fires

Benjamin Orion Carlson Kohlman has eight charges against him

A man accused of setting a series of Masonic halls on fire last Tuesday (March 30) morning is now facing additional charges.

Benjamin Orion Carlson Kohlman, 42, had already been facing one count of arson and one count of assault of a police officer pertaining to the blaze at Park Lodge Masonic Hall at Rupert Street and East 29 Avenue in Vancouver.

On Tuesday (April 6), the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed that Kohlman is facing a slew of additional charge in relation to the fires.

In total, Kohlman is facing four charges relating to the fire at the Park Lodge Masonic Hall in Vancouver: break and enter and commit indictable offence, arson damaging property, assault of a peace officer and fleeing from police. Kohlman is also facing two counts of arson and two count of break and enter in connection to the fires at the Lynn Valley Lodge and at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64.

READ MORE: Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson

READ MORE: Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

