McDonald’s on Notre Dame Drive in Kamloops. (Google)

McDonald’s on Notre Dame Drive in Kamloops. (Google)

Alleged indecent act at Kamloops restaurant drive-thru leads to arrest

Man in truck was apprehended on Dec. 9

  • Dec. 10, 2021 3:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Apparently, he wanted more than fries with that.

A man was arrested in a restaurant drive-thru in Sahali on Thursday. Dec. 9, allegedly because he was committing an indecent act inside his truck.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, police received reports of a man in a truck committing indecent acts while using restaurant drive-thrus.

On Dec. 9, just before 5 a.m., Evelyn said officers were conducting surveillance on Notre Dame Drive as part of the investigation when they arrested a suspect. The only two restaurant drive-thrus along Notre Dame Drive are McDonald’s (which has a Notre Dame Drive address) and Starbucks (which has a Columbia Street address).

“Based on the information gathered so far, investigators believe there may be other people who were exposed to the acts and have not yet reported to police,” Evelyn said. “If this sounds like something that may have happened to you recently, or to someone you know, please contact us as soon as possible.”

The man was released with a court date and conditions, with charges pending.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-42833.

READ MORE: Police watchdog: Use of force in 2019 arrest may have contributed to Kelowna man’s death

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Previous story
B.C. loggers rally to protest government deferral plan for old-growth logging
Next story
First Nations, Whistler, Vancouver explore 2030 Winter Games bid

Just Posted

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

An RCMP vehicle drives past the remains of vehicles and structures in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. The British Columbia government says it is immediately providing a grant of $1 million to support the Village of Lytton as it recovers from a destructive wildfire last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. giving $1 million to wildfire-ravaged Lytton to help with recovery

One of the many damaged sections along Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Merritt. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Province committed to rebuilding Highway 8 after massive damage