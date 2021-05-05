Alleged suspect in Cache Creek crimes caught on video

Police are hoping someone can identify man who is a suspect in two Cache Creek incidents

An alleged suspect in two Cache Creek crimes was caught on surveillance camera in April 2021,and police are hoping someone can identify him. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Ashcroft RCMP are asking the public to help identify an alleged property crime suspect, who was caught on surveillance camera at a Cache Creek motel.

Investigators believe that the same suspect also broke into a motor vehicle on the same evening.

On April 8, 2021 at 7:13 p.m., a man who has yet to be identified allegedly smashed a window at the Sundowner Motel in Cache Creek (1085 Trans-Canada Highway).

The alleged suspect was caught on the hotel’s video surveillance camera. Police have released still images of the unknown suspect, who is an older male with grey hair and who is of a slim build. The images show him wearing a jacket with a “Sons of Anarchy”-type crest on the back.

Ashcroft RCMP have released the still images pulled from the video surveillance footage in the hope that someone will recognize and identify the suspect and help the police advance their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed either incident and who has not yet spoken to police, or who can identify the man, is asked to call Cst. Lisa Nicholls at the Ashcroft RCMP detachment (250-453-2216). If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



