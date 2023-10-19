Animals crossing: watch out for wildlife on B.C.’s roads

With days getting shorter, drivers need to pay even more attention to wildlife on B.C.’s highways, such as these Bighorn sheep near Spences Bridge. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

British Columbia is known for its wildlife, and 11,000 wildlife-related collisions happen every year, according to the Wildlife Collision Prevention Program (WCPP), with almost 900 people injured in 2020.

On average, wildlife-related collisions kill four people in B.C. each year, with 6,100 animals recorded as killed (it’s estimated that as many as 18,000 annual animal deaths end up going unrecorded). The WCPP notes that 80 per cent of reported animal collisions involve deer, with the remaining 20 per cent involving moose, caribou, elk, sheep, bears, and other smaller animals.

Here are some steps you can take to make sure you’re protected while driving, according to the WCPP.

Obey signs: Wildlife Warning Signs are yellow, diamond-shaped signs indicating that drivers should be cautious in high wildlife areas. If there is a speed limit sign posted as well, slow down.

Speed is one of the most common factors in vehicle collisions, and studies show that wildlife collisions can often occur on clear nights with dry road conditions on long, straight stretches. Drivers tend not to be as prepared in these seemingly pristine conditions and speed up, increasing the chance of a collision with wildlife.

Pay attention: Wildlife collisions commonly occur where creeks or other drainage systems intersect with roads, in areas with water sources nearby, or in grassy areas where animals forage near or alongside a road. Be sure to scan roadsides for movement or other signs of animals, which can bound into the path of oncoming vehicles with little or no warning. At night you will frequently spot animals by seeing their eyes reflecting the light from your headlights.

Time of day and year: Dawn and dusk are the times when wildlife is most active. Spring is the highest-risk time, although animal collisions happen year-round. Deer collisions happen most frequently in May and November, while bear collisions are highest in August, September, and October. Moose and elk collisions are most common from October to March, while sheep collisions occur most often from November through February.

Defensive driving: Watch for flickering headlights from oncoming cars or flickering tail lights in front of you, which may indicate an animal nearby, and pay attention to both sides of the road. While swerving to avoid a collision is a natural reaction, ask yourself if it is safe to do so. Swerving can cause you to lose control of your vehicle or head into oncoming traffic or a ditch. Reducing your speed will help you avoid swerving.

When a crash is inevitable: If you are not able to avoid the animal, aim for where the animal is coming from, not where it is going. Look toward where you want to go, and not at the animal; you are more likely to drive toward where you are looking. If you are unable to avoid hitting the animal, try to hit it at an angle rather than head-on. Let up on the brake right before you hit the animal, as this will cause your front end to rise slightly, reducing the chances of the animal coming through your windshield.

After a collision: Pull off the road and turn on your hazard lights, illuminating the animal with your headlights if possible. If the animal is injured, do not approach it. Instead, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277. If the animal is dead, only remove it if it is safe to do so and you are physically able to. Report the animal to highway maintenance. If you or anyone else is injured, or you need assistance removing an animal causing a safety issue, call the RCMP.

