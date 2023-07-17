(Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

Annual funding finds stability for B.C.’s ground search and rescue teams

The Outdoor Recreation Council of BC welcomes additional funding for ground search and rescue groups.

“We are thrilled that the (province) continues to help ensure that the life-saving work of search and rescue groups and their volunteers are there when people need help in the backcountry,” Louise Pedersen, executive director, said.

Last week, the province announced that 78 GSAR teams will receive $6 million in annual funding as part of a first-of-its-kind agreement in Canada. The previous funding arrangement distributed more than $33 million over six years through grants, a potentially less consistent funding delivery tool.

Pedersen welcomed that aspect of the agreement, now in its second year. BC Search and Rescue Association had long lobbied for annual funding, she said.

“Not knowing where your funding is coming from is a significant impediment to the sustainability of most nonprofit organizations, so for BCSARA to have the reassurance that a large part of their funding needs will be met year after year will help ensure that the current model can be maintained and that the individuals or groups who find themselves in need of assistance will never be billed for services provided.”

The annual agreement also means — at least on a yearly basis — more money for the teams with $6 million per year more than $33 million over six years.

RELATED: Search resumes for hiker missing near Sooke for nearly 7 months

Chris Mushumanski, BCSARA’s president, said stable funding is vital for their operations on the ground.

“It funds important equipment, our programs, and supports the volunteers after tough calls with our critical incident stress-management team,” Mushumanski said. “We appreciate this important investment in public safety as the busy season for searches, rescues and delivering evacuation notices is well underway.”

Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma praised the work of the 3,000 GSAR volunteers registered with the province.

We’re proud to support search and rescue groups, including those helping with on-the-ground wildfire evacuations, by continuing to provide sustainable funding through this first-of-its-kind agreement,” she said.

Annual funding from the province comes on top of incident-related funding to cover operational search-and-rescue costs amounting to $7.85 million in 2021-2022.

This funding also supports administrative and operational activities, including the outdoor education program AdventureSmart and mental-health supports for volunteers.

The Outdoor Recreation Council of BC works on behalf of 70 provincial and regional member organizations and represents more than 100,000 individuals, as well as the general public, to support enjoyable and respectful outdoor recreation opportunities for all.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentOutdoors and Recreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season
Next story
B.C. expands crises response teams to 9 communities

Just Posted

Wildfire destruction in 2023 has destroyed more land than any other season on record in British Columbia. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

Two houses on Western Avenue in North Ashcroft were destroyed in a fast-moving fire that broke out at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. (Photo credit: Kamscan)
No one injured as fire destroys two homes in North Ashcroft

Carter Vigh, 9, of 100 Mile House. (Amber Vigh photo/Facebook)
100 Mile House boy, 9, with asthma dies amid wildfire season; BC Coroner investigating

The Young Creek fire in Tweedsmuir Park has grown to 2,500 hectares on Monday, July 17. This is a photograph of the fire taken Sunday, July 16. (Marlene King photo)
UPDATE: Highway 20 opening for essential travel only on Bella Coola Hill Monday, July 17