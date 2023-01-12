Anonymous Art Show and auction returning to Ashcroft HUB

Junior curling

Anyone aged 6 to 12 who would like to learn how to curl is welcome to attend the free Junior Curling workshop, which takes place at the Ashcroft curling rink every Tuesday for five weeks starting on Jan. 17. Members of the Ashcroft and District Curling Club will be on hand to show young curlers the ropes, and all the curling equipment is supplied at no charge; participants simply need to bring a clean pair of shoes and a helmet.

For more information call Janet Quesnel at (250) 457-7026 or Hilda Jones at (250) 457-7375.

Pokémon battle in Clinton

There’s a new club in town! Starting on Jan. 19, come on by the Clinton Library between 3:15 and 4:15 p.m. every Thursday with or without your deck and face off in a Pokémon Card battle game! Assemble your deck, and go head to head to see whose Pokémon will emerge victorious.

Open bonspiel

The Ashcroft and District Curling Club is holding an Open Bonspiel on the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The cost is $280 per team (includes Calcutta, which is where a team “pays” to choose another team; if that team wins, the first team gets a portion of all the money paid into the Calcutta), and there will be cash prizes. Each team is guaranteed three games.

Teams should sign up by Jan. 27. For more information, contact Janet Quesnel or Hilda Jones (see above for phone numbers). Come on down and have some fun, either as a player or spectator!

Betty White Challenge

The #BettyWhiteChallenge is back by popular demand!

The challenge runs through Jan. 17, marking what would have been Betty’s 101st birthday and honouring the actress’s lifelong dedication to animals. Funds raised help provide urgently needed care for puppies like English bulldog mix Golden Girl, named in Betty’s honour, who was found in Richmond unable to move.

GG was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic for examination and treatment. She may need surgery on her left leg because of a missing femur head. She is currently receiving care for her skin issues and is on a feeding program to help her get to a healthy weight.

If you can help GG and other animals in need, please be part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge this year and make a gift in her honour by going to www.spca.bc.ca/donations/betty.

Citizens of the Year

The Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek is still seeking nominations for its 2022 Citizens of the Year. Do you know someone who made a big difference in your community, or who you would like to see honoured for their work? The Rotary Club will be recognizing people in Ashcroft and area, Cache Creek and area, TNRD Area “I”, and a student/youth recipient from anywhere in the region.

Submit a summary of the activities of your nominee, along with your name and contact information, by Jan. 31. Recipients will be recognized at an event later in 2023. Nominations can be emailed to theresatakacs@hotmail.com or mailed to Rotary Club, P.O. Box 11, Ashcroft, B.C. V0K 1A0.

Anonymous Art Show returns

The Ashcroft HUB will be holding its third Anonymous Art Show, which is open to anyone who would like to submit one or more paintings for the show; no experience is necessary, and there are no age limits.

Participants can order 8” by 8” prepared canvases ($5 each) from the HUB, then pick them up from the office at the end of January. Paintings must be completed and returned by Feb. 27, and the works will be on display at the HUB for the first two weeks of March. As in the past, works will be auctioned off to the highest bidders.

Canvases need to be ordered soon, so anyone interested in taking part can reserve theirs by calling (250) 453-9177 or emailing office@ashcrofthub.ca.

Artisans wanted

Historic Hat Creek Ranch is looking for artisans for its new Artisan Gallery, which will showcase local artists and works. To find out more, email artisangallery@historichatcreek.com or call (250) 457-9722 (toll free 1-800-782-0922).

Kraft Hockeyville

Drylands Arena in Ashcroft is one of the participating venues in this year’s Kraft Hockeyville competition, which will see one Canadian community win $250,000 in arena upgrades.

You can help get the arena noticed by writing a short nomination story or posting a photo of the arena; by viewing the stories and photos and giving them a like or a love; and by sharing on social media. At the end of the nomination period on Feb. 19, judges will review all the entries, add up the scores, and determine the finalists.

Go to the Drylands Arena page at https://bit.ly/3Qzdy4A, create an account, and submit stories about what the arena means to you and pictures of it; you can also see (and vote on) what others have posted.

Senior fun and games

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre, located upstairs at 601 Bancroft Street in Ashcroft (village office building), is open to anyone aged 55 and older. Membership is only $15 per year, and the centre hosts a variety of weekly activities, including Bridge, Rummoli and card games, and cribbage. There is also Bingo (open to anyone aged 19 and older) every Saturday from 10 to 4 p.m.

Their recent tea and bazaar was a huge success, with 78 people in attendance. A Mother’s Day event is now being planned, and more details will be coming soon.

Meetings are held once a month, and include a potluck lunch. The next one is on Thursday, Jan. 19, and anyone interested in learning more is invited to drop by; no need to bring anything other than yourself. You can also drop by any weekday (except Wednesday) between noon and 4 p.m., or call (250) 453-2721, for more information.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News