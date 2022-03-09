Anonymous Art Show back at Ashcroft HUB through March 31

The Ashcroft HUB’s Anonymous Art Show is on now through March 31, with more than 100 works by local artists on display and available through a silent auction.

The Ashcroft Art Club, Clinton Country Artists, and Clinton Art and Cultural Society have all announced live, in-person art shows for later this spring and summer. If you’re looking for an art fix before then, the Ashcroft HUB has you covered with its second Anonymous Art Show, on now through March 31.

Their first Anonymous Art Show took place in September 2020, and saw more than 75 works by local artists — everyone from professionals who have been paid for their art to children to people who had never picked up a brush — on display. All the works were unsigned, and viewers could bid on them auction-style, with half the sale price going to the artist and the other to the HUB as a fundraiser.

This year, more than 100 works created by more than 40 artists are on display in the HUB gym. They can be viewed in person during regular HUB hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday), and online on the Ashcroft HUB Facebook page.

HUB interim executive director Jessica Clement came up with the idea for the initial show, and says she stole it from a 2019 event in Vanderhoof, where her parents live.

“It was something they were doing, and the woman who was in charge of it was coming down here,” she told the Journal in 2020. “My mom suggested she contact me and have a tour of the HUB, and she told me about the Vanderhoof show.”

She says that the feedback after the first show was overwhelmingly positive.

“Everyone really enjoyed it, and the artists enjoyed creating pieces. We were super impressed by the interest for the second show. We have more artists, and there are some amazing pieces.”

The HUB let aspiring artists know that 8” by 8” canvases were available for $5 each, and Clement says about 135 canvases were spoken for. The finished pieces are in a variety of media, from oil and acrylic to 3D art and multimedia works.

Bidding will work slightly differently this year. Bids will be taken on individual pieces at the HUB office during viewing hours and on the HUB Facebook page, where all the bids will be amalgamated. Bidders can check the status of pieces they are interested in online at any time; anyone without access to Facebook can either drop by the HUB or call the office (250-453-9177) to see if they still have the top bid on an item. The winning bidders will be contacted after the show closes on March 31.

Clement says she’s glad that the HUB is able to put on a second Anonymous Art Show after more than a year’s hiatus.

“We have a vibrant arts community, and people really enjoy anything to do with the arts. We’re thankful for the continued support of the community in providing pieces, and thankful to those who are purchasing them.”



