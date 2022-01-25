Anonymous Art Show returning to the Ashcroft HUB in March

New and veteran artists invited to contribute pieces that will be auctioned off through the month

One of the pieces that was up for auction at the first Anonymous Art Show in 2020. The show is coming back to the Ashcroft HUB, and anyone who wants to contribute a piece or pieces for auction is welcome to get creative. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Temporary Ashcroft emergency department hours

As per the announcement from Interior Health last week about reductions in service at various IH health sites, the hours at the Ashcroft emergency department have changed until further notice. The ED will be open during the following hours:

Friday: 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the event of an emergency outside those hours, call 9-1-1, or go to the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. You can also call 8-1-1 if you would like free advice/information from a health care professional about a medical issue or concern.

Anonymous Art Show returns

Whether you’re a keen amateur artist or someone who has never picked up a paintbrush, the Ashcroft HUB is offering an opportunity for you to get creative for a great cause! Their second Anonymous Art Show is coming up in March, and they are looking for contributions of original artwork from anyone who would like to submit pieces.

The HUB will be ordering a supply of 8” x 8” canvases, and artists can purchase as many as they would like at a cost of $5 each. You’re then free to create whatever art you like, in whatever medium you prefer: acrylic, watercolour, charcoal, pen and ink, pencil or anything else, including mixed media; mounted photographs are also accepted.

Completed artwork must be dropped off at the HUB by March 4. The works will be on display and up for auction for most of March, with members of the public free to bid on any piece(s) they like. When the show closes, the winning bidders will be notified, with all proceeds being split 50/50 between the artist and the HUB.

Canvases need to be ordered by Jan. 27, and will be available for pick-up the week of Feb. 1 (there will be a limited number of extra canvases available). They can be paid for at time of pick-up.

For more information, or to order canvases, call (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or go to the Ashcroft HUB Facebook page.

Clinton Legion

Royal Canadian Legion #194 in Clinton has a variety of events coming up, including dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. and a meat draw on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. The Legion will also be hosting a Super Bowl event on Sunday, Feb. 13; the fun starts at 1 p.m., and the Legion will be serving chili on a bun for $5.

For a full line-up of events, including dinner selections for the next few Fridays, visit the Rcl#194 Facebook page.

Regional digital mall

Gold Country Communities Society is creating a Regional Digital Mall, and is inviting artists, artisans, makers, and creators who have an online presence to participate. There is no cost for this service, as GCCS has received a “Shop Local” grant from the BC Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, and program requirements, email info@exploregoldcountry.com.

Fitness centres now open in Cache Creek, Clinton, Ashcroft

The Cache Creek fitness centre — located at the community hall — has reopened. Provincial guidelines state that there must be seven square metres between workout machines; as the centre is not large enough to allow that, it has limited use to one person at a time. An exception is for a “family bubble”; if you live with someone, you can go to the gym with them.

If you plan to use the fitness centre, please post information about when you will be using it on the Cache Creek Fitness Centre Facebook page. Users are asked to be respectful of others: if you go in and someone is already there, check how long they will be and come back. Please wear a mask in any common areas, and spray all equipment before and after use with the spray provided in the gym.

The Clinton fitness centre — located in the village office building — has also reopened. A maximum of two people are allowed in the gym at any one time, and users are asked to maintain social distancing and spray down equipment after use with the anti-bacterial solution provided.

Merv’s Gym at the Ashcroft HUB has also reopened, and key-fob access has been restored for all gym members. Users need to maintain social distancing, and remember to wear masks in all common spaces.

Spences Bridge recycling

Residents of Spences Bridge and area will see recycle collection return in the coming weeks. In the meantime, residents are asked to please hold on to recyclable items.

As repairs continue to Highway 8, the TNRD will be able to access the needed infrastructure for its Recycle BC program. This infrastructure will be moved to the temporary transfer station beside Acacia Grove. The timeline is dependent on road work, but the infrastructure will be moved as soon as possible.

Free parking at health sites to end

As of March 4, 2022, pay parking will be reinstated at B.C. health authority sites that usually charge for the service. The Province has waived some $78 million in parking fees since April 1, 2020, but Minister of Health Adrian Dix says that maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers, and visitors to find a spot, as non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation to park for free while conducting business that is not hospital-related.

Free parking at provincial health care facilities will continue for patients receiving dialysis treatment or undergoing cancer treatment in acute-care programs, and for parents or caregivers of children staying in the hospital overnight. Volunteers will still be able to park for free, and financial hardship provisions will continue to be managed on a case-by-case basis by health authorities.

Parking rates have been frozen for more than four years, and this freeze will continue.

Learn Secwepemctsin

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is offering a second “Secwepemctsin Words of the Week” program. The six-week language program starts on Feb. 1 in partnership with Secwepemctsin Family Home Kits. The program allows participants to learn Secwepemctsin from the comfort of their own home at their own pace, and features all-new words this session.

Each week participants will receive an email with resources that will help them learn Secwepemctsin. To sign up to receive the emails, go to https://bit.ly/3fPlZH8.

Calling all artists

The Kamloops Arts Council’s 12th Art Exposed Regional Exhibit is going ahead this year from March 5 to 12. It’s a community-centred visual arts exhibit that is open to all residents of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, whether you are an emerging artist or an established one.

Art Exposed gives the public a chance to view local artwork of many different types, including paintings, drawings, sculpture, jewellery, pottery, photography, and more. TNRD artists submit up to two works of art each, and all submitted works are displayed at the Kamloops Old Courthouse for the duration of the exhibit. Every nook and cranny of the building is filled with art: in the past few years up to 200 pieces have been accepted from approximately 120 artists from within the TNRD, with a significant number of the works on display selling each year.

The KAC is now inviting artists in the region to submit artwork in any medium (2D or 3D), with applications open until Feb. 14. For more information, or to apply, go to https://bit.ly/3nQBLWU.

AshcroftLocal News