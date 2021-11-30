The neutered male has no permanent forms of identification. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The neutered male has no permanent forms of identification. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Are you this dog’s owner? BC SPCA looking out for dog displaced during Abbotsford flooding

The dog was brought from the Chilliwack branch to Maple Ridge due to evacuations

The BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch has a boarder brought in after the flooding and evacuations, but came in without any proper identification.

A neutered male has been brought into the branch from the Chilliwack Branch after the recent and anticipated flooding. All animals from the branch were evacuated and brought into the Maple Ridge branch Monday. This particular dog was originally found in the fields on Boundary Road in Abbotsford, and was brought into the Chilliwack branch, but had no form of identification on him.

ALSO READ: SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch takes in 7 evacuated animals from Abbotsford

The Maple Ridge branch is now caring for the dog, but is however looking for its owners and is hoping that a call put out through social media might get the attention of his owners, or someone who knows his.

“Abbotsford and Chilliwack residents, do you know me? This neutered male with no permanent forms of ID was brought to the Chilliwack branch this morning and due to flooding is now being cared for at the Maple Ridge branch. He was found in some fields on Boundary Road in Abbotsford,” read a post from branch manager Krista Shaw.

The post was already shared over 2,500 times at the time of writing this story.

Anyone with information on this dog, or if they are his owners, should reach out to the BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch at 604-463-9511.

ALSO READ: Adopt an animal for half price until Dec. 8 through BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch

Is there more to the story? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No Omicron-specific restrictions planned as B.C. tests 200+ travellers from affected regions
Next story
97% of B.C. public service employees fully vaccinated against COVID following mandate

Just Posted

Kane Peterson, 9, gets his COVID vaccination at North Sound Pediatrics in Mill Creek, WA on Nov. 6, 2021. A vaccination clinic for children aged 5 to 11 is planned for the Ashcroft HUB on Nov. 30. (Photo credit: Kevin Clark/The Herald)
Children in Interior Health are eligible for vaccines

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for several areas in advance of what is predicted to be heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Evacuation alert issued for western areas of the TNRD

Work is being done on a section of the Coquihalla Highway after damage was caused by heavy rains and mudslides north of Hope, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hwy. 3, 99 and parts of Hwy. 1 to close over weekend as heavy rainfall sparks slide concerns

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health planning COVID clinics in rural areas