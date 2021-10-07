Area restrictions still in place for Tremont Creek wildfire

Restriction means no camping or hunting in region until at least Oct. 15

A map shows the area around the Tremont Creek wildfire covered by an area restriction until Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service has updated the Area Restriction Order implemented for the vicinity of the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft. The size of the area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities.

The order will remain in place until noon on Oct. 15, 2021 or until it is rescinded. This order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries of the order, which can be viewed at http://ow.ly/ZHFB30rVuky. The order includes Barnes and Willard Lakes east of Ashcroft, meaning that no camping, boating, or picnicking is allowed there, and no hunting is permitted in the area.

Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

a) Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

b) Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

c) Travelling to or from his or her principal residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

d) Travelling to or from his or her private or leased property for the purposes of accessing his or her secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;

e) Travelling to and from a commercial fishing lodge within the regular course of the person’s business or employment;

f) Travelling to and from a commercial fishing lodge for the purpose of recreational fishing on a lake adjacent to the property the lodge is located on;

g) Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act (e.g. Hwy 5); or,

h) Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or agriculture management on Crown Range, Crown Grazing Lease, private or leased property.

Failure to comply with Section 11 restricted area requirements may result in a violation ticket for $1,150.

The Tremont Creek wildfire was discovered on July 12, and grew to 62,524 hectares before being declared under control on Aug. 26. It prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of properties, including the community of Logan Lake, and evacuation alerts for several communities and First Nations, including Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Savona, and parts of west Kamloops. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although it has been determined to have been human-caused.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftB.C. Wildfires 2021