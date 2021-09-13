Victoria and Saanich police officers responded a man in crisis near Mayfair mall Sept. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Victoria and Saanich police officers responded a man in crisis near Mayfair mall Sept. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Armed man in crisis shot dead by Victoria police

Police responded to a man making threats near Victoria’s Mayfair mall Sept. 12

An armed man in crisis was shot dead by a Victoria police officer Sunday (Sept. 12) morning near Mayfair mall after the force says efforts to de-escalate the situation failed.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Saanich police were called to the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue, for a report the man was making threats. While there, police were told the man had also stolen from a nearby liquor store while armed.

Several Victoria police officers also arrived to assist.

VicPD says officers engaged with the man until about 11 a.m. when an interaction occurred. A Victoria police officer shot the man and, despite other officers’ attempts to save him, he died.

READ ALSO: Public inquest launched into death of Victoria man shot by police

No police officers were injured.

“Based on what I know, I have every confidence that our officers acted appropriately based on their training and their experience,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said in a video statement Sunday night. He added he believes it’s important that no one rushes to judgement before an investigation is complete.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., an agency that probes all police-involved injuries or deaths in B.C., are reviewing the incident. Anyone with information can contact them at 1-855-446-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect, one dose required in many settings

Just Posted

Votes in the upcoming federal election can now be cast at the Elections Canada office on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Voting is open for 2021 federal election, in person and by mail

This bold bruin was snapped on the roof of Sundance Guest Ranch south of Ashcroft on Aug. 23. (Photo credit: Outi Divin)
Do your part in keeping bears in the wild where they belong

Retardant being sprayed in the area of the Tremont Creek wildfire near Barnes Lake, July 2021. The TNRD estimates that more than 160 structures have been lost in the region due to wildfires, and assessments are still ongoing. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Excluding Lytton, more than 160 structures lost to fires in TNRD

While some COVID-19 regulations remain in place in district schools, this school year will see a return to more like normal in classrooms and on buses. (Photo credit: Journal files)
District schools returning to more like normal for the new year