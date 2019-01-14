B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

UPDATE MONDAY, JAN. 14, 3:30 p.m.:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are again asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Armstrong resident.

Brian Kyme (pronounced ‘Kim’) Franklin was last seen on Jan. 3.

Police are now releasing information in regards to the truck that Franklin is believed to be driving or may have in his possession.

The truck is described as the following:

  • Red 2005 Toyota Tundra
  • B.C. Plate: MC2169
  • Safety 1st logo on both driver and passenger doors
  • Vehicle wrapped in graphics depicting LEGO builders and construction equipment
  • Truck #19 (white number located on rear window behind driver’s seat)

In other RCMP news: B.C. police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The photo of the truck resembles that of the truck Franklin is believed to be travelling in, however the missing truck is red in colour and does not have an amber light bar on the top.

The vehicle was last seen in Vernon on Jan. 5, however Franklin is known to have family in Prince George and Victoria, B.C. If anyone has any information about Franklin or the truck as described above, please call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Armstrong detachment at 250-546-3028 and reference file #2019-754.

You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

………………………………………………

ORIGINAL FRIDAY, JAN. 11:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Armstrong man.

Brian Kyme Franklin, 41, was last seen on Jan. 3, 2019.

Police are very concerned about Brian’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

In other RCMP news: Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Franklin is described as a Caucasian male, 5 ft 11 in (180 cm), weighing 201 lbs with balding dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Franklin is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

