Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Arrest leads to charges laid against Langara College flasher

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act

Vancouver Police have arrested a man in connection to a series of indecent exposures at Langara College.

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act in relation to a March 27 incident. At the time of his arrest, Ram was wanted B.C.-wide for two unrelated indecent acts.

In a news release, police say Ram was arrested after being spotted near Main Street and Terminal Avenue in Vancouver on Sunday (May 1) without incident.

Last week, the VPD released images of a man who allegedly committed a number of indecent acts in and around Langara College.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604.

READ MORE: ‘Unsettling’: Vancouver Police investigate indecent exposures at Langara College

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Drivers urged to slow down as summer travel increases speed-related injuries, deaths
Next story
Fatal shooting of B.C. corrections officer a case of mistaken identity police say

Just Posted

Lytton hotspot sign, July 9, 2021. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Lytton by-election: Melissa Michell and Ross Urquhart elected

Becky Adams has posted a song she wrote about the loss of homes in Lytton on YouTube. She was raised in the small community that was hit by fire on June 30, 2021, and has strong ties to the area still. (YouTube/Becky Adams)
VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Bingo to return to Ashcroft Legion

An artist’s rendering of the proposed new Eco-Depot serving Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area, which will open this August. (Photo credit: TNRD)
New hours coming for TNRD Eco-depots