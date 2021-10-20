Art opportunities, Halloween at the HUB, seniors’ drop-in coffee, and more

The weather may be cooling down, but lots of local activities are heating up for fall

Tremont Creek area restriction lifted

The area restriction put in place due to the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft has been lifted as of Oct. 15, meaning people can once again use the boat launches and campsites at Barnes and Willard Lakes, and fish on the lakes. All trails and back roads that are not included within the boundary of Restricted Area Orders, Evacuation Orders, or are otherwise under municipal jurisdiction, remain open for public use.

However, a wildfire area restriction might be put in place in the area; check the BC Wildfire Service “Fire Bans and Restrictions” page at https://bit.ly/3aMWqnJ for updated information.

Halloween at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB is holding a Halloween colouring contest for kids. Pick up a colouring page at the HUB, then return the finished page to the HUB office by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 for the chance to win one of three prizes.

Also on Oct. 29, there will be trick-or-treating at the HUB from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Kids can give their costumes a test run while going door-to-door inside the building and collecting some tasty treats before the big day on Oct. 31.

Gears and Gadgets

Do you have a daughter who loves to build things? “Gears and Gadgets: An Introduction to Engineering” is a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) program for girls between the ages of 9 to 11 who are interested in engineering, and starting on Thursday, Oct. 21 it will be running from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every other Thursday through June 23 via virtual sessions at the Ashcroft HUB.

The program provides fun and interactive activities on Zoom to young girls and gender minorities throughout Canada concentrated around the subject areas of computer science and engineering. It will be hosted by engineering and computer science university students from institutions such as Queen’s University and the University of Toronto, with a different activity each week.

The cost is $10 per person for the entire 18-session program (participants do not need to attend each session). For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/2Z3vIo4.

Spences Bridge activities

The Spences Bridge Community Club is once more holding weekly Bingo sessions at Clemes Hall, every Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Come on down for an evening of fun, as well as fundraising for the SBCC and its activities.

These activities include a Christmas bazaar, which is currently in the planning stages. Watch this space for more information.

Seniors’ coffee at the HUB

Starting Monday, Oct. 25, drop-in seniors’ coffee at the Ashcroft HUB will be taking place every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m., and every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Enjoy a cup of coffee and visit with friends; games will be available during the Monday sessions for anyone who wants to take part.

Ashcroft Art Club

The Ashcroft & District Fine Arts Club will be holding its second meeting of the year at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at St. Alban’s Anglican Church Hall. Any local artists who are interested in being a part of the club are welcome to drop in on Nov. 2, meet some local artists, and learn more about the club.

For more information, check out www.ashcroftartclub.com or visit the Ashcroft Art Club Facebook page. You can also email ashcroftartclub@outlook.com. All attendees at in-person meetings must be fully vaccinated.

Calling all artists

The Kamloops Arts Council is gearing up for its annual SMALL//works show. This is an opportunity for community members to buy local, small, one-of-a-kind, original artworks at the Kamloops Arts Council’s SMALL//works event.

Artists are invited to contribute up to 10 pieces of art; it’s a great way to show your work and make sales during the holiday season. Artists are asked to submit smaller-sized artwork, following a sizing guide, which will create an exciting and affordable Christmas shopping experience. Any member of the Kamloops Arts Council can submit artwork for this fundraiser, with submissions due by Oct. 30. For more information about submitting, go to https://bit.ly/3FVU1W9.

Online children’s arts festival

The Kamloops Children’s Arts Festival is back for a day of creativity and fun, with a virtual festival taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The festival gives all children in the Kamloops area aged four and up a chance to try out different art forms. This year there will be workshops, storytelling, performances, and more, including a musical adventure with Kiki the Eco Elf, a visit to the land of Cinderella with the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, and a chance to get spooky with Uncle Chris the Clown.

There is no charge for the event. For more information, and to find the event link (which goes live on Oct. 30), go to https://kamloopsarts.ca/. Once the event has passed, you will still be able to view the performances and workshops.

Mammography van in Clinton

The BC Cancer Breast Screening digital mobile mammography service will be visiting Clinton on Monday, Nov. 8. Free mammograms are available for women aged 40 and older. To learn more, visit www.screeningbc.ca; to book an appointment, call 1-800-663-9203.



