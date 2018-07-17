As temperatures soar, so does air conditioning use

Southern Interior residents the best at keeping air conditioning under control.

British Columbians seeking refuge from the summer heat are increasingly turning to air conditioning, according to a new report by BC Hydro. A recent survey also finds that people in the Southern Interior are the best at keeping their homes cool in a responsible way.

The report—“Cold comfort: The rising use (and cost) of air conditioning in B.C.”—reveals that A/C use in the province has more than tripled to 34 per cent since 2001. This upward trend will likely continue, as 25 per cent of British Columbians are considering purchasing an air conditioner this summer.

“Record heat and long stretches of dry weather are becoming the new norm in the province, and BC Hydro’s meteorologists are predicting another hot summer this year,” says Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro’s president and chief operating officer. “Summer demand for power is rising, largely due to higher A/C usage.”

More homes in the Southern Interior use air conditioning than any other region in B.C. This is not surprising, given that places such as Osoyoos, Penticton, Ashcroft, Lillooet, and Lytton are often among Canada’s summer hotspots. However, the use of air conditioners across the province is growing. In the relatively moderate climate of south coastal B.C., a trend towards high-rise apartments—often glass-walled, and with little air flow—is helping to drive A/C adoption. In the past three years, the use of portable or room air conditioners in the Lower Mainland has grown by 23 per cent.

As refreshing as it is to have a nice, cool home as the thermometer heads higher, cold comfort comes at a cost. Running a central air conditioner for nine hours a day over the summer costs around $300, compared to just $6 for a fan for the same amount of time.

A recent survey commissioned by BC Hydro also found that 93 per cent of British Columbians are adding to their energy bills by setting A/C units lower than the BC Hydro-recommended 25 degrees Celsius. For example, 20 per cent of respondents in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island set their thermostat between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius, while 32 per cent of residents in the North set their thermostat in the same range.

The survey results show that residents in the Southern Interior tend to be the best at guarding their homes from heat, and at setting their air conditioning units at the recommended temperature.

It is estimated that every degree lower an air conditioner is set can increase cooling costs by 3 per cent. Adding to their costs, more than 40 per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they always or sometimes leave their air conditioners running when they are not at home.

What about air conditioning in your car? While running the A/C system can increase fuel usage in older vehicles, modern vehicles are much more efficient. And when you are driving at highway speed, it is more economical to use the A/C than to open the windows, as this will increase the aerodynamic drag on your car and make the engine work harder, leading to increased fuel consumption.

British Columbians can still beat the heat and save money. Close the windows or doors when the temperature outside is hotter than the temperature inside, and shade your windows, which can block out up to 65 per cent of the heat. And don’t leave fans on when you aren’t at home. Fans have a cooling effect on the skin, but don’t cool the air, so there’s no point leaving them on when there’s no one in the house.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants
Next story
VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

Just Posted

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal win Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Fire Fight

“[It] should be shared with all the people who told us their stories and trusted us with them”

Familiar face returns to Gold Country Communities Society

Marcie Down has left the Village of Cache Creek to become the society’s new executive director.

Cache Creek campground finally reopens after Village delays

Brookside Campground was closed for more than 11 weeks after this year’s flooding.

Rolgear takes another step forward with European patent

Company is proof that building a better mousetrap — or screwdriver — pays off.

Ashcroft gets rainbow crosswalk

The colourful crosswalk on Railway Avenue is a sign of welcome and inclusion.

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

More than $50,000 was up for grabs at the annual contest held in Parksville

Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

They’re concerned about Canada’s apparent unwillingness to come to the aid of Monika Schaefer

RCMP seek person of interest after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Burnaby RCMP believe a male teen is a ‘person of interest’ in the case

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn’t liable

The company argues it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims

Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

If approved, officers will not ask about an immigration status, unless needed

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

Pressure on for ride hailing, bus options in B.C.

Premiers to press Ottawa for help replacing Greyhound service

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Most Read