The Village of Ashcroft is looking to twin the underground water reservoir on this property in North Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft applying for $3 million grant for reservoir project

Project involves twinning the North Ashcroft reservoir to increase capacity

Notes from the Ashcroft council meeting of Feb. 28.

Fire department bylaw adopted

The Village of Ashcroft has adopted a fire department regulation bylaw, following a vote by council to do so last week.

The bylaw, passed unanimously with Coun. Jonah Anstett abstaining due to his involvement with the fire department, will replace an existing Village of Ashcroft Fire Bylaw.

It covers details including fire chief and officer responsibilities, qualifications for membership, remuneration, and mutual aid agreements.

Project updates

A grant application of close to $3 million has been submitted for the North Ashcroft reservoir twinning project, according to village staff. The application represents the second-largest project undertaken by the village, with a grant amount requested of $2,801,939.30 according to Chief Financial Officer Yogi Bhalla, who updated council with the status of several projects last week. Bhalla also told council that the quote for a new fire station was much higher than anticipated, and that staff are now in discussion with the architect and vendor and are hoping to “bring the project back to a feasible amount.”

Swag basket in works

The Village of Ashcroft will compile a gift basket of locally made wares and “swag” to donate to the Southern Interior Local Government Association ahead of the organization’s Annual General Meeting in April.

Council voted to put together a basket, valued at $100, of “Ashcroft-themed items” to donate following a request to all municipalities attending the meeting.

Delegates from Ashcroft will be attending the convention in Salmon Arm from April 26 to 29, along with dozens of other representatives from communities around the Southern Interior.


