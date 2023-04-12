Ashcroft Art Club show and sale features more than 100 works

‘Ashcroft Alley 4’ by Heidi Roy is one of the more than 100 artworks that will be on display at the Ashcroft and District Art Club Show and Sale, April 21-23. (Photo credit: Ashcroft and District Art Club)

Royal Purple bingo

Come down to the Cache Creek Community Hall on Sunday, April 16 for bingo, sponsored by the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the bingo action starts at 6:30 p.m.

Cache Creek clean-up

The Village of Cache Creek is holding a free residential clean-up day on Monday, April 17. Residents can dispose of yard waste and metal items (no fridges or freezers) by placing them curbside by 8 a.m. on April 17. Items more than four feet in length cannot be accepted, and loads should be no larger than what can be held in the bed of a pickup truck.

For more information, contact the village office at (250) 457-6237.

Ashcroft Art Show

More than 100 works by local artists will be on display at the 55th annual Ashcroft and District Art Club Show and Sale, taking place at St. Alban’s Church Hall (501 Brink Street) in Ashcroft.

Opening night is on Friday, April 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. (adults only), and the show continues on April 22 and 23 from noon to 5 p.m. both days. The Saturday and Sunday shows are open to all ages, and everyone is invited to come and admire the many artworks on display, meet some of the artists, and perhaps find a unique item to add to your home.

Glass craft workshop

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting a glass bird bath/bird feeder workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The cost is $30 per person, and includes instruction and all the supplies necessary to create your own glass bird bath or feeder, just in time to welcome our feathered friends back for spring.

For more information, or to register, contact the HUB at ashcrofthub@gmail.com or (250) 453-9177; you can also register online at http://bit.ly/3ZXYKzp.

Clinton Art and Cultural Society AGM

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society will be holding its AGM on Saturday, April 22 at Cordova Farm, 838 Clinton Pavilion Road. Annual membership dues of $10 will be due, and there will be an election of directors.

The society is open to anyone who is engaged in the production of some sort of art work. Any type of handmade work or creative pastime counts as artwork for the purposes of the society, which is open to anyone in Clinton and the surrounding area. Sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, drawing, painting, clay work, bead work, jewellery, wood carving, wood burning: anything you make or produce that is your passion, and which you would like to share with the community, counts as art, so don’t be shy: you will be welcomed!

Seedy Sunday

The Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society will be hosting its annual Seedy Sunday on Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Clinton Memorial Hall. Admission is by donation.

The event will feature a seed exchange (by donation), local seed and plant vendors, information videos, and info about invasive species, the FireSmart program, beekeeping, and the Butterflyway Project. Representatives from the Kamloops Food Policy Council and the Bonaparte Watershed Society will be there, lunch and refreshments will be available on site, attendees can be entered into draws for door prizes, and there will be free activities for the kids.

Clemes Hall fundraiser

The historic Clemes Hall in Spences Bridge, which is a cornerstone of the community and was recently extensively renovated, is currently unusable because of flooding due to frozen and burst pipes over the winter. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover some of the estimated $23,000 cost to replace the flooring and repair the damage; to donate go to http://bit.ly/3MDyJ5o.

Income tax volunteers

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program can probably help you prepare and file your 2022 return.

There is no charge for the service. For more information, or to find out if you qualify, contact Vivian Edwards (250-457-7081) or Chris Webster (250-453-9534) for those living in and around Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, and Cache Creek; Joanne McDaniels (250-319-3408) for those living in and around Savona; or Yvette May (250-212-5506, email ymay@bcwireless.com) or John White (250-377-5848, email jewhite2680@gmail.com) for those living in and around Clinton. The service operates until the first week of May.



